ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Olay Amazon Prime Day deal: There’s almost 60% off one of our IndyBest favourite collagen creams

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wVzO_0geeOoHL00

For beauty buffs, skincare can take up a considerable chunk of change each month and usually ends up being quite the investment once totalled up, so any saving, no matter how small, can be a huge helping hand.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still in its final few hours. And while we’ve already been wowed by huge deals on TVs , laptops , gaming , robot vacuums and more, it’s now time for the smaller bargains to shine.

Saying that, this isn’t exactly a small bargain – at 57 per cent, it’s pretty huge, taking the near £35 face cream down to just over £15.

And, featuring in both our best anti-ageing cream round-up and getting its own in-depth review – put to the test against the Elemis ultra smart pro-collagen night genius (£200, Amazon.co.uk ) – it’s safe to say we’re fans.

So, to find out just how to get this bargain before it’s too late, keep reading below.

Read more

Olay Regenerist collagen peptide 24, 50ml: Was £34.99, now £15.03, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01watE_0geeOoHL00

Named best for â€‹â€‹oily or combination skin in our anti-ageing cream guide , our tester raved that, “we found fine forehead lines to be less noticeable after a week’s use and overall skin felt tighter and therefore lifted”.

They finished on the note that “we would recommend it for those with oily or combination skin as we found it had a slightly drying effect,” so this is certainly one for those with oiler skin.

Comparing it to the much more expensive Elemis version, our other tester shed some more light on the product. They wrote: “The cream, which when it first launched in January was so popular that it sold one product every minute, is infused with collagen peptides. This ingredient is said to penetrate up to 10 layers of your skin’s surface, meaning it works on brightening the skin from below. Its ingredients also include vitamin B3, which is known to intensely hydrate skin.”

And although they did rate the Elemis version better overall, with the Olay cream now less than ten per cent of the price of its rival, it seems like a no-brainer.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on hairdryers and other offers on beauty tech, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love this shoe — and it's just $29 for Prime Day

On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. While plenty of name brands claim they can support you on even your most intense days, they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers? Well, one of Amazon’s bestselling shoes — the Slow Man Women's Walking Shoes — do the work of high-end designer sneakers minus the price tag. And they're down to $29 for Prime Day!
SHOPPING
CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#The Cream#Collagen#Olay#Elemis
Food & Wine

​​Can't Wait for Prime Day? Here Are the 20 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop on Amazon Now

When it comes to building out a kitchen collection, everyone from beginner cooks to professional chefs can appreciate a stellar deal. Thankfully, Amazon's biggest sale of the year is only four days away. This Prime Day, we're expecting massive markdowns on appliances, cookware, gadgets, grilling tools, and more. And if you can't wait for the official start date, we're here to tell you that many items have already been discounted up to 61% off.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

5 Walmart Prime Day deals you need to shop before it’s too late

Amazon’s not your only source of Prime Day deals, as competitors like Walmart have launched their own discounts to try to sway shoppers to their online storefronts. However, since there are so many offers from the retailer, it’s hard to keep up. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Walmart Prime Day deals that you can shop right now, though you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of them because they may disappear at any moment.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals on Smart TVs, Tablets, Smartwatches and More

Some of the best tech sales of the summer are in full swing: Amazon Prime Day has officially begun. Arguably the biggest draws of the e-commerce giant’s highly-anticipated shopping event are the massive markdowns on electronics, including laptops, rare Apple deals, headphones, tablets, smart TVs, computer accessories and more — and in most cases, you only have until the end of Wednesday, July 13 to save big. Whether you’re upgrading your home theater‘s screens and audio system, or getting ahead of your back-to-school (or office) shopping, Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything from its own devices to goods from brands...
ELECTRONICS
Us Weekly

Bye Bye, Pores! This Serum Could Refine Skin Texture in Just 1 Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Why is it that every time we look in the mirror, our pores look like they’ve grown larger and larger? We find them staring back at us, taunting us. We didn’t ask for them! We didn’t invite them onto our face! And yet they showed up anyway, and they’re taking up way too much space in our lives.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Oprah's Favorite Cookware Is Already Discounted on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Oprah has a long list of Favorite Things, but one that’s stood the test of time is HexClad and its stainless steel pans. Introduced to her Favorite Things list back in 2019, the HexClad brand not only boasts the Oprah stamp of approval, but the products are also one of the most high-quality nonstick and easy-to-clean pans out there. Don’t believe me? The entire brand is endorsed by celebrity chef (and hot head) Gordon Ramsay. If it’s trusted in his kitchen, it’ll make miracles in ours. Of course, they cost a pretty penny, but...
SHOPPING
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
Robb Report

From Blenders to Coffee Makers, the Best Prime Day Deals for Upgrading Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is like Black Monday, except for the added benefit of there being no pretense that what you’re shopping for is a gift for someone else. All of your deal hunting can be focused squarely on yourself. And if you’re like us, after a year of working our kitchen out more than ever before, we’re ready for some new toys to play with. This year the online retail behemoth is featuring discounts in excess of 50 percent on some of our favorite kitchen brands. We’ve combed all of Amazon’s Prime Day discounts...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 great Amazon Prime Day tech deals

The rush of finding all the Amazon Prime Day deals is in full sprint mode, with everything from baby toys to dog treats and more up for sale-worthy grabs. And near the front of the pack are the tech gadgets and goods that can oftentimes be some of the steals of the two-day savings surge—laptops, watches, tablets, even home security systems.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy