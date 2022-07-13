Olay Amazon Prime Day deal: There’s almost 60% off one of our IndyBest favourite collagen creams

For beauty buffs, skincare can take up a considerable chunk of change each month and usually ends up being quite the investment once totalled up, so any saving, no matter how small, can be a huge helping hand.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still in its final few hours. And while we’ve already been wowed by huge deals on TVs , laptops , gaming , robot vacuums and more, it’s now time for the smaller bargains to shine.

Saying that, this isn’t exactly a small bargain – at 57 per cent, it’s pretty huge, taking the near £35 face cream down to just over £15.

And, featuring in both our best anti-ageing cream round-up and getting its own in-depth review – put to the test against the Elemis ultra smart pro-collagen night genius (£200, Amazon.co.uk ) – it’s safe to say we’re fans.

So, to find out just how to get this bargain before it’s too late, keep reading below.

Olay Regenerist collagen peptide 24, 50ml: Was £34.99, now £15.03, Amazon.co.uk

Named best for â€‹â€‹oily or combination skin in our anti-ageing cream guide , our tester raved that, “we found fine forehead lines to be less noticeable after a week’s use and overall skin felt tighter and therefore lifted”.

They finished on the note that “we would recommend it for those with oily or combination skin as we found it had a slightly drying effect,” so this is certainly one for those with oiler skin.

Comparing it to the much more expensive Elemis version, our other tester shed some more light on the product. They wrote: “The cream, which when it first launched in January was so popular that it sold one product every minute, is infused with collagen peptides. This ingredient is said to penetrate up to 10 layers of your skin’s surface, meaning it works on brightening the skin from below. Its ingredients also include vitamin B3, which is known to intensely hydrate skin.”

And although they did rate the Elemis version better overall, with the Olay cream now less than ten per cent of the price of its rival, it seems like a no-brainer.

