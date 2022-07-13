ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7GLW_0geeOcgd00
Photo: Getty Images

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings .

Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.

According to the data, the most supernatural city in Texas is Houston with a total of 487 supernatural sightings. The state has had 48 ghost sightings, 439 UFO sightings .

Here are top 10 the most supernatural cities in Texas, along with the number of supernatural sightings:

  1. Houston - 48 ghost sightings and 439 UFO sightings
  2. Austin - 115 ghost sightings and 338 UFO sightings
  3. El Paso - 192 ghost sightings and 133 UFO sightings
  4. Dallas - 64 ghost sightings and 242 UFO sightings
  5. San Antonio - 26 ghost sightings and 276 UFO sightings
  6. Corpus Christi - 103 ghost sightings and 80 UFO sightings
  7. Fort Worth - 40 ghost sightings and 119 UFO sightings
  8. Laredo - 103 ghost sightings and 15 UFO sightings
  9. Arlington - 34 ghost sightings and 82 UFO sightings
  10. Amarillo - 70 ghost sightings and 45 UFO sightings

Comments / 23

Carl Howard
3d ago

like to add 2 sightings of ghost a 11pm in the middle of I35 south between Desoto and Waxahachie. I have seen on separate nights a man and a young girl on the north bound medium along a six foot concrete divide.they appear in front of my car on the left side yet disappears in the side rearview mirror. so clear to tell what type and color of clothing. no way the could just be crossing the highway because of the sixfoot high divide. actually if they were not ghost, they would soon be with the amount of speeding traffic and the darkness of 11pm at night. the highway is rumored to being built over a black neighborhood graveyard .

Reply
5
WordsToLiveBy
3d ago

Is one of the ghost sightings in El Paso Beto's political career??? Or maybe it's a UFO, it's out of the world (literally) and unbelievable (how did he get elected to anything in the first place)!!! 🤣😅😆😂

Reply(1)
4
Taurance North
3d ago

only because Houston has a very large population of people more people more sightings

Reply(1)
7
Related
cbs7.com

Brawl erupts at ending of West Texas Warbirds game

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday night with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter of the indoor football game between the West Texas Warbirds and Dallas Prime, a fight broke out between both teams. The fight lasted around ten minutes. Videos shows players fighting with coaches and fans. Ector County...
ODESSA, TX
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural#Dallas#Amarillo#Laredo#San Antonio#Greatlakesstakes Com
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Texas Man Just Scored Everyone's Dream Job: Getting Paid To Eat Tacos

A Texas man just scored everyone's dream job. He's getting paid $10,000 to eat tacos!. Chris Flores is the new "Chief Taco Officer" at Favor, a Texas-based food delivery service. His job duties include taste testing tacos across the Lone Star State for two months, according to a press release. Not only does Flores get free food, but transportation, accommodations, merch and free Favor delivery are included in his deal. The job position was first advertised in April.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The number of COVID-19 cases is still climbing across the country as doctors monitor new subvariants spreading in the United States. In Texas, case numbers are up 21% in the past week and up 79% in a month. More patients are ending up in hospitals across...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy