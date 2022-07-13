ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch: Running Backs

By Mike D'Abate
 4 days ago
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots corps of running backs were among the team’s most productive positional groupings on the team in 2021.

Despite a season-ending subluxation of the hip suffered by team captain James White in Week 3, New England ran the ball efficiently. The Patriots finished eighth in the NFL in rushing, while feature back Damien Harris was tied for second in the league with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson proved himself to be a valuable contributor, rushing for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Used primarily in a third-down role, Brandon Bolden set career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (405) last season.

Despite the team re-signing White during the offseason, New England is still looking to offset Bolden’s departure. He joined former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with the Las Vegas Raiders via free agency. However, the Pats did add a pair of rookie running backs with potential via the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in less than two weeks, here are three Pats running backs, which might catch a ‘sharp eye’ this summer.

Rhamondre Stevenson

As a rookie, Stevenson proved himself to be a valuable contributor, both in the present and future, rushing for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Despite the Patriots' penchant for slowly developing their rookie running backs, the former Oklahoma Sooner has become a factor in New England’s offense in 2021. He is a physical, powerful runner; yet he is athletic enough to make tacklers miss in short yardage in situational runs. The 24-year-old nicely blends power and athleticism into his running style.

After a costly fumble in Week One against the Miami Dolphins, he displayed marked improvement in his ball security. Stevenson also possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in receiving out of the backfield. He compiled 123 receiving yards, on 14 receptions. Still, Stevenson’s prowess continues to be evident on the ground. Whether it be power sidestepping his way into the end zone, or showcasing his speed by breaking for a 91-year touchdown run, he clearly has the skill to be a big part of the Patriots future at the position. A strong performance in training camp may not only lead to more prominent playing time in 2022, but also fuel speculation that Stevenson may be New England’s feature back of the future.

James White

Since being drafted by the Patriots in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft, White has become one of the most beloved and revered players in team history. He is also among the best role-specific running backs in the NFL. He is perhaps best known as a third-down specialist. Yet, he can be used effectively on all three downs, as well. The 30-year-old is at his best when catching passes out of the backfield, especially in up-tempo situations such as two-minute drills. Even though White has gained comparatively few yards on the ground (given his status as a running back,) he has shown the ability to successfully carry the football when asked to do so.

Despite suffering a hip subluxation, which would prematurely end his season, White was one of their most reliable offensive players in 2021. He was actually the Patriots leading pass catcher in week two, receiving six passes on six targets for 45 yards. He also ran five times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, White had become a favorite target of quarterback Mac Jones. His dual-threat capabilities (both as a receiver, as well as a runner) proved to be hard to replicate. The Patriots are undoubtedly hoping that the synergy, which he developed with Jones in the early goings of 2021 will continue into the upcoming season.

Pierre Strong, Jr.

The Patriots continued their objective to be both fast and furious in 2022 with the selection of South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. During his time at South Dakota State, Strong compiled 4,527 rushing yards [ranked third on the school’s all-time list] and 40 career rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 100 yards or more in 18 of his 48 appearances with the Jackrabbits.

Strong is the type of runner who can move with ease between-the-tackles, while demonstrating great patience in finding his seam. Once he does so, he has an above average burst through the hole and the speed necessary to break away. Despite some struggles as a backfield receiver, he still averaged 6.8 yards per catch in 2021.

Though the Patriots running back corps is getting a bit crowded [the team also selected South Carolina Kevin Harris in the sixth round], Strong is eager to work with his new teammates and add to the group’s prowess. Strong not only provides the Pats with another dual threat rusher-receiver, he also helps to provide insurance as an effective option both on early downs, as well as third down.

