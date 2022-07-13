Lindor leads Mets’ HR barrage in 7-3 win over Morton, Braves

LOWER EAST SIDE (PIX11) — The mother of Nikki Huang, a 22-year-old woman found fatally shot in the head in the passenger seat of her friend’s burning car in the Bronx earlier this year, spoke out on Thursday, saying news coverage was only presenting one side of the story. “It’s so unfair and gut-wrenching knowing […]
AMBIA, Ind. (WXIN-TV) — An Indiana man told investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags, according to authorities. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported...
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A former Trinitarios gang member has been threatened, called a “rat” and is now being blamed for a beloved Bronx teen’s death. The defense contends Kevin Alvarez, the state’s key witness, was largely responsible for the events leading up to the slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in Tremont four years ago, […]
Jackson Holliday was considered one of the top prospects heading into the start of the 2022 MLB Draft Sunday evening. It didn’t take the shortstop and son of former MLB great Matt Holliday long to hear his name called. The Stilwater High School product went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles.
MLB’s top draft prospect is off the board. The Diamondbacks have selected Druw Jones, the No. 1 overall prospect in the MLB Draft according to MLB.com, with pick No. 2 in the 2022 MLB Draft. Jones, the son of Braves legendary outfielder Andruw Jones, went to Wesleyan High School...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of former major league All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion Matt Holliday, was chosen...
Holliday batted .685 with 17 home runs and 79 RBI in 40 games this past season for Stillwater High School. The son of former major leaguer and seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson was named the Baseball America's High School Player of the Year and the 2021-22 Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year.
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two months after two 22-year-old friends were found shot to death inside a burning car in the Bronx, questions continue to swirl around what happened the night of their tragic demise. Jesse Parrilla died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Nikki...
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was found fatally stabbed inside her Bedford Park apartment building on Thursday, and her husband was taken into custody, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. found Monica Akua, 52, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside her high-rise apartment building on West […]
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage girl is accused of shooting another teen girl on Long Island, police said Thursday. Two groups of teen girls got into a fight on Cahill Street in North Amityville around 8:30 p.m. on July 6 when the 17-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun and fired, according to authorities. A bullet hit a 16-year-old girl in the leg.
NEW YORK (AP) — After decades in prison, three men were cleared Friday in one of the most horrifying crimes of New York’s violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. A judge dismissed the murder convictions...
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An attacker followed a man from a train onto a subway platform, then stabbed the man in the stomach on Thursday, police said. The 62-year-old victim was on a train with the suspect near the Broadway and West 72nd Street station, officials said. The suspect got agitated without provocation, followed the victim off of the train and attacked around 5:30 p.m.
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A security guard at a Chase Bank on Manhattan’s Upper East Side was stabbed in the neck Friday morning, leaving the victim in what police described as critical condition. The victim was on duty at the Chase branch on East 86th Street near Second Avenue when the attack occurred […]
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Mineola man allegedly laid tire spikes near Nassau County Police facilities five times since May, damaging multiple vehicles, authorities said Friday in announcing the suspect’s arrest. Manuel Reis, 59, was arrested Thursday at his Mineola home on charges including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment,...
GREEN CREEK, N.J. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a field near an airport in southern New Jersey, killing the pilot, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 went down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Green Creek near Paramount Air Airport. Middle Township police said the pilot, 22-year-old Thomas […]
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD sergeant fired his weapon after seeing two people exchanging gunfire in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. The officer was on patrol near 1155 Morrison Avenue in Seaview at around 1 a.m. when he saw two males shooting at each other, police said. One gunman was in […]
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Passaic County is now lending a helping hand to one of New Jersey’s largest cities; Starting this week, officers with the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office will hit the streets in Paterson. They’ll help officials address quality-of-life matters that have plagued residents for years. Loud motorbikes and loud music have topped the […]
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — In 2022 so far, 1,200 transit crimes have been reported to the NYPD. That’s a 54.4% increase from the same time period in 2021, when 777 crimes were reported. The latest attack: A stabbing on the Upper West Side. Police said a 62-year-old man was riding the train about […]
Comments / 0