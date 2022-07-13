Driver in fatal crash arrested on murder charges, police say

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the death of a third individual. Police said that Hernandez will be facing additional charges as a result.

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya police arrested a man involved in a fatal rollover crash that killed three people.

Alexis Pino Hernandez, 23, was arrested Monday on several charges, including two counts of murder, Hidalgo County Records show.

Along with the two murder charges, he is facing three counts of smuggling of persons resulting in serious bodily injury or death, two counts of evading detention causing death, one count of evading arrest causing injury and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

(DPS)

The Texas Department of Safety responded to a rollover crash at 7:50 a.m. on June 29, north of 8 Mile Line and north of Palmview.

DPS stated that a green Ford Expedition was evading law enforcement and travelling at an “unsafe speed” before losing control and rolling over.

Two men and one woman died as a result of the crash.

Gabriel Salas Sifuentes, 29, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Jose Ismael Camps Rodriguez, 31, was transported to a local hospital where died as a result of his injuries.

A female passenger was hospitalized in critical condition. An update provided by police stated that the woman later died as a result of her injuries.

Authorities stated that Hernandez will face additional charges as a result of her death.

“The charges are changing now because there is a third person that has died as a consequence of Mr. Alexis Hernandez Pino’s actions,” said Sgt. Manuel Casas of La Joya PD.

The two men were from Mexico, and the woman was from Honduras. Casas added that the families of the victims have been notified through Mexican and Honduran consulates.

According to La Joya Police, Hernandez was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, he evaded police.

Texas DPS told ValleyCentral there have been a sharp increase in migrant vehicle pursuits in the Mission and La Joya areas. La Joya police are now urging drivers to be cautious.

“If you follow the traffic laws and everything as a civilian out there, always be on the lookout for these things. You hear sirens you may want to start looking at your mirrors, that is always recommended.” Casas said. “Give the ability for police to get around you but sometimes it may be the bad guy that gets up behind you and you have to be careful with that.”

Hernandez was issued a bond amount totaling $2,750,000, according to Hidalgo County Records.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.