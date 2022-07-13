Apply to serve on Marysville Parks Board

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a quorum of Mill Creek Councilmembers may be in attendance at the Mill Creek Festival on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mill Creek Festival VIP Gala Event. Although City business is not expected to be discussed, the City...
Aside from the vendors and food stands, a rock band will play an assortment of live Latin music from bachata, meringue, to salsa, urging attendees to get up and dance. Mario Lotmore is originally from The Bahamas and for the last seven years has called Mukilteo, WA his home. Having lived in every region of the United States has exposed him to various cultures, people, and approaches to life. Lotmore created the Lynnwood Times to represent the character of a diverse and growing Lynnwood. The launching of the city’s community newspaper will only help bring neighborhoods together. Lotmore was an industrial engineer by trade and proven success implementing and managing lean accountable processes and policies within his eighteen years of operations excellence, strategic development, and project management in the aerospace, manufacturing, and banking industries. Over his career he has saved and created hundreds of union and non-union jobs. Lotmore is the President of a Homeowner Association, an active Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics volunteer in his community, and former Boeing 747 Diversity Council leader. Mario’s talent is finding “that recipe” of shared destiny to effectively improve the quality of life for others.
LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 15, 2022 — Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell released a statement to residents regarding the recent drive-by shootings in the area that have left two teens dead and another two teens with nonlife threatening gunshot wounds. She remains “committed to ensuring that Lynnwood’s Parks” and “neighborhoods are a safe” and that both she and Police Chief Nelson are working to recruit and fill recent law enforcement vacancies in the department.
MARYSVILLE, Wash., – Meet your local Police and Fire first responders, watch a Police K-9 demonstration, and learn how to keep your neighborhood safer at National Night Out!. This event is being hosted by the Marysville Police Department alongside City of Marysville staff and the Marysville Fire District. National...
Where do people suffering from addiction and homelessness go, after they enter the health care system and no longer require medical care?. Kathryn Driscoll, a Tacoma area nursing home social worker, has no place to put two formerly homeless, drug-addicted men, now that they’re too healthy to be in the nursing home.
EVERETT, Wash. — This week, parents at Everett's Way to Grow Early Learning Center were given 17 days to find new childcare, in a market where waitlists are often 12 months long. On Friday, August McKenna walked his son Jack into the daycare for what could be one of...
MUKILTEO, Wash., July 15, 2022 – As the city of Mukilteo continues to work with residents, stakeholders, and the Port of Everett to develop a waterfront redevelopment vision, the question of traffic and parking continues to be an ongoing concern. The City of Mukilteo has recently rezoned to allow...
WA county considers mandates, urges masking, boosters. COVID-19 levels remain high this summer in Washington’s most populous county — which includes Seattle. KUOW reports cases are higher than the peak of last year's delta wave, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. And those case numbers are an undercount because many people are using rapid at-home tests, which are rarely included in official numbers. Duchin said Thursday that hospitalizations in King County have increased three-fold since April. As a result Duchin says there are active discussions about if, and when, additional mandates may be needed. He encouraged everyone, now, to voluntarily get vaccinations and boosters, improve indoor air quality and wear high quality masks.
(The Center Square) – Don Zueger, a technician at Boeing’s Auburn, Washington, plant, has won a settlement against the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers requiring them to repay excessive fees collected from him as a non-member. Washington is not a right-to-work state, so contracts negotiated between...
Several nurses from Providence Regional Medical Center spoke to the Everett City Council yesterday asking for the city to mandate hazard pay for nurses during the current staffing shortage at the hospital. Many of the speakers at the council meeting said that the staffing shortage is extreme, and while they...
MARYSVILLE, Wash., July 14, 2022 — Splash pads, spray parks, spray grounds, whatever you want to call them, small parks equipped with waterworks are a crowd favorite among families with small children. In 2008, hundreds of kids tested the spray pad at Snohomish County’s Willis D. Tucker Park before the ribbon was even cut for the new facility. Splash parks in Everett, Marysville, Edmonds, and Lynnwood have opened to similar enthusiasm. With so many fantastic aquatic venues nearby, one Mukilteo City Council member is looking to build one in his city. “I would love to see something like this in #Mukilteo would you?” Councilman Jason Moon wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of Willis D. Tucker’s splash pad.
MARYVSILLE, Wash. – In our ongoing podcast series on public safety, Lynnwood Times contributor Bo Brusco interviews Chief Erik Scairpon of the Marysville Police Department about staffing shortages and the importance of prioritizing officer wellness. With 80 commissioned positions, the Marysville Police Department (MPD) is the third-largest law enforcement...
MILL CREEK, Wash. – The weather looks perfect for the return of the Mill Creek Festival this weekend, July 16-17, 2022. Based on attendance at the City’s other outdoor events this summer, large crowds are expected, so plan for increased traffic in the area. The Festival, hosted by...
If you live in the Seattle area, you might want to hang onto your COVID mask — King County could be seeing another mask mandate in the near future. King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a briefing Thursday that the numbers are alarming — especially considering the rapid spread of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, and their ability to evade immunity from vaccines and prior infection.
Cleanup begins Wednesday at a notorious homeless encampment along a section of Green River Road between Kent and Auburn. KOMO News learned everyone who lived there left, but all the trash is still there. Late last month, King County Council member Reagan Dunn proposed a new task force to help...
Months after Teamsters Local 174’s concrete driver strike ended, some of the suppliers are continuing to use non-union drivers, and the Teamsters claim that is causing trucks to tip over and crash. Friday morning, a cement truck rolled over on northbound Interstate 5 just north of the Ship Canal...
King County health officials are once again warning about high levels of COVID-19 transmission. On Thursday, Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin held a media briefing on the effects of long-term COVID-19 and gave updates on current COVID-19 trends in the county. King County health officials said...
Comments / 0