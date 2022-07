MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Judge Thomas Little retired after 23 years of service as a judge in Macon County. Little resided mostly over drug court cases, family court cases, and other civil matters. Prior to his service as judge, he practiced in the civil court world in general practice as an attorney. He graduated from Emery University in 1982 and was sworn in as a Macon County Judge on April Fools Day in 1999, which he said he will never forget–definitely a memorable day.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO