Lansing police looking for 3 men with felony warrants
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating three men with felony warrants.
CASE ONE:
Jalen Deshawn Minzey, 28, has a warrant for larceny out of Lansing. He is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
CASE TWO:
Cody Michael Dotts, 33-years-old, has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. He is 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
CASE THREE:
Aquarius Lorenzo Locket has a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon out of Lansing. He is 23-years-old, 6 feet, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on these three subjects, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.
