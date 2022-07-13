Lansing police looking for 3 men with felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating three men with felony warrants.

CASE ONE:

Jalen Deshawn Minzey, 28, has a warrant for larceny out of Lansing. He is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE TWO:

Cody Michael Dotts, 33-years-old, has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. He is 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE:

Aquarius Lorenzo Locket has a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon out of Lansing. He is 23-years-old, 6 feet, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on these three subjects, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

