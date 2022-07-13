ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

White Rabbit militia leader sentenced for domestic terrorism

By Christy Jankowski
ourquadcities.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Militia group leader Emily Claire Hari was sentenced to 14 years in prison for domestic terrorism crimes. Hari was sentenced for threats of violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. She previously pleaded guilty to all four...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Urbana woman to serve six months in prison

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman was sentenced to six months in prison for purchasing guns and giving them to felons. During the sentencing hearing, the government showed how Lawanda Rodgers (formerly Moore) purchased four guns lawfully and then proceeded to give one to her husband, a convicted felon. The other guns were seized by the government during two subsequent investigations.
WCIA

Large police presence in Rantoul

(UPDATE) — Rantoul Deputy Chief Justin Bouse gave some further details surrounding the large police presence. Bouse stated officers responded to an apartment building around 11 a.m. Friday after someone reported their car had been damaged overnight. That person tried to confront the suspect, then saw them shove a handgun into a backpack. The suspect […]
RANTOUL, IL
newschannel20.com

Shots fired at 200 E Green Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Around 9 Friday night, Illini Police sent out an alert that shots were fired on the 200 block of E Green Street in Champaign. Police closed E Green Street from S Second Street to S Third Street, as they were investigating the shooting. Police were...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies woman killed in domestic dispute in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman died after being shot in a domestic dispute in Champaign early Thursday morning, police said. The Champaign County Coroner has identified the body as Latoya C. Gwin, age 34, of Champaign, Illinois. Gwin was pronounced dead at 6:58 a.m. on July 14, 2022, at...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Urbana, IL
State
Minnesota State
Urbana, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Champaign. Northrup identified the woman as 34-year-old Latoya C. Gwin of Champaign. According to Northrup and Champaign Police officers, Gwin was involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in a gun being fired. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton cocaine dealer gets 9-year prison term

PAXTON — A Paxton man who was reportedly selling cocaine at a local downtown business was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Tuesday, July 12, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Christopher S. Bradley, 48, pleaded guilty to the Class X...
PAXTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Victim in Shooting Death of Danville 14 Year Old Identified

THE FOLLOWING RELEASE IS FROM THE VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of a shooting on east Davis street in Danville as 14 year old Ronald Miller, Jr. of Danville. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden stated that Mr. Miller’s...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Fourteen Year Old Boy Dies at Hospital after Found Shot in Danville

Danville Police responded Monday evening, July 11th, around 11:27 PM to a report of shots fired in the area of the 100 block of East Davis Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 14 year old male laying outside a residence with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Johnson
thisis50.com

Jaraiyia Alize’ – Ready To Go

Jaraiyia Alize has fast become a hot topic for all music fans especially R&B and Hip-Hop fans. Today, the Danville, Illinois native artist will release her third project and first of 2022. It is called “Ready To Go”. Jaraiyia Alize has been approaching the R&B and hip-hop limelight for months, and now, it seems, she’s bathing in it. Jaraiyia Alize will soon be in the ranks of the fastest-rising up-and-coming artists of the month on streaming and more. Jaraiyia Alize had a breakout moment with the release of her silent music videos, and silent short film trailers. She keeps building, and growing her streams from there. In August of 2021, he reached the Top 50 Apple Music song charts for the first time thanks to a growing fanbase she calls Pearlz. Jaraiyia Alize is on her way to becoming the music industry’s next most promising superstar, and songstress. Jaraiyia has an intense, and relatable story to tell and what better way for her to express those emotions through singing and making music. With inspirational icons to admire such as, Beyonce’, Rihanna, Anita Baker, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift; it’s with versatility and personal experiences that have molded Jaraiyia into yet another iconic artist in the making. Now working on musical projects with some notable collaborations such as Ryini Beats. Jaraiyia Alize, plans to create music that inspires and memorizes fans. “I believe that I can bring diversity to the music industry. I love music from all cultures and walks of life. Music is what connects us as beings, and I want to connect us all. Through my music I plan to uplift, guide, educate, and heal the world. The legacy that I will leave behind is self-love, peace, and harmony amongst all Pearlz. I want to be remembered as the artist that healed the world.” Stay connected with musician and talented artist Jaraiyia Alize’. Jaraiyia Alize released her first ever NFT Project ‘Jaraiyia Alize. This NFT project represents Jaraiyia’s first venture into the world of digital assets and is out now. The Piano Man non-fungible token (NFT) is part of Jaraiyia Alize’s first NFT collection along with The Pearlz NFT Auction. You can purchase it via M&G Collections and Rarible. This project was conceived by Jaraiyia Alize’ and her team as a way for her to connect with her ever growing fan base in a unique way leveraging blockchain technology. Go listen, and watch “Ready To Go” by Jaraiyia Alize.
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy