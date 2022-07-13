ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing cat found safe after roaming Boston's Logan Airport for weeks

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cat named Rowdy has been found safe after she spent weeks roaming around Boston Logan International Airport. Rowdy escaped her cat carrier and disappeared shortly...

