Missing cat found safe after roaming Boston's Logan Airport for weeks

SEABROOK, N.H. – An inadvertent alarm from the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station caused brief confusion and an evacuation message in several New Hampshire beach communities Tuesday morning.Beachgoers in Hampton and Rye reported hearing a message about an emergency at the power plant just after 11 a.m.Paul Driscoll said he was in front of his cottage packing the cooler when he heard it."At first, we're like, what's going on here?" Driscoll said. "And the next thing you know an announcement came over a loudspeaker, saying you need to evacuate, there's been an incident at the power plant."Driscoll said 15 of his...

SEABROOK, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO