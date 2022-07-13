ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Local Author Presents at Warwick County Historical Society

By HRM Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warwick County Historical Society welcomes local author James K. Brandau who will present and discuss his latest offering, Lions of the Dan: The Untold Story of Armistead’s Brigade. The program will take place in the 1884 Warwick Courthouse, located at 14421 Old Courthouse Way. While time-honored Civil War history has...

peninsulachronicle.com

SeaView Lofts Apartment Complex In Newport News Condemned

NEWPORT NEWS—SeaView Lofts, a luxury apartment complex in Newport News, was deemed condemned on June 29 after the New Jersey owner of the building failed to meet minimum safety standards. The owner was then found in contempt of court on July 8 after he continued to ignore court orders to bring the building up to code.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Aerial Mosquito Spraying Friday

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Portsmouth will conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying on Friday, July 15th, over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth. This treatment is the backup treatment that did not occur on July...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
point2homes.com

2609 Pinon Court, Virginia Beach, City of Virginia Beach, VA, 23456

INCREDIBLE opportunity & value! With close proximity to Beaches, Recreational Activities, Area Attractions, & highly regarded Schools, Lago Mar has been a sought after Neighborhood for Decades! On OVER 1/2 Acre, enjoy the space, comfort, luxury, & the "EXTRAS, " you deserve! Your 1st Floor is READY for entertaining with Friends & Family & includes a tremendous Entertainment Room with a Cherry Finished Bar! Retire to the 2nd Floor with an office, spacious bedrooms, & a Primary like no other! THIS Primary hosts an additional 12x23 BONUS room & an exquisite en-suite! Carry the good times to your backyard oasis that boasts a gorgeous salt water pool, Pool-Side Gazebo, (2) Decks, & an additional detached (2) Story, (2) Car Garage that may also serve as your pool house OR workshop. More recent updates include the roof (2014), Dual zone HVAC (2020) & Water Heater (2017). There is so much to MORE share! Contact me today for ALL the details! You're going to LOVE it here...Welcome Home!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

NRHA reopens housing choice voucher waitlists beginning July 12

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening the Housing Choice Voucher program waitlist and accepting applications online beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m. Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. According to the NRHA, the HCV program is a rental assistance...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

COVID-19 count is rising: Protect yourself

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have big plans for the weekend, health officials say with COVID-19 variants spreading rapidly it would be a good to have a face mask on hand. Two local health officials offer differing views, but they do agree on one thing: protect yourself.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Chesapeake's new High Rise Bridge opens Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After years of construction, one of the largest and most expensive projects in the Virginia Department of Transportation's history is open for use. VDOT said the new High Rise Bridge on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake is now open. The new 1.2-mile, fixed-span High Rise Bridge has...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Lee Hall Depot Train and Toy Collectors Show

This Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Lee Hall Train Station Foundation will host a toy and model train collectors show with an assortment of fun memorabilia at Lee Hall Depot. A variety of dealers and collectors will sell model trains, toys and ephemera of various scale and vintage. A raffle drawing will be held at the end of the day. This event is a fundraiser to support restoration of the foundation’s World War II Hospital Car project. Admission is $5 and children age 10 and under are free. The Lee Hall Depot is located at 9 Elmhurst Street. For additional information, contact Bill Miller at 757-218-5367.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Outstanding Suffolk Teen Crowned Virginia’s New Queen In Pageant

On June 19th, two African American holidays—Juneteenth and World Sickle Cell Awareness Day—bring awareness to the community, the nation, and the world. As Teen Ambassador 2022 for the Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Association (SCDAA), Miss Ayana Lee Johnson of Hampton Roads, carries out this mission. On June 25 in Roanoke, the Teen Ambassador 2022, added another title to her name as she was crowned Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen.
SUFFOLK, VA
countryfolks.com

Farm-to-table beef in Virginia Beach

The USDA Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program was created to help agricultural producers enter value-added activities to generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities and increase producer income. In selecting awardees, the USDA focuses on beginning and/or socially disadvantaged farmers, small and medium sized farms, ranches structured as family...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cbs19news

Innocence Project wins case for wrongfully-convicted Norfolk man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a person who was wrongfully convicted has been exonerated by the Innocence Project at the University of Virginia School of Law. According to a release, Gilbert Merritt III of Norfolk was sentenced in 2001 to 30 years in prison for murder. More than...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VIDEO: Waterspout develops near HRBT Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A WAVY TV viewer captured video of a waterspout that formed near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Friday afternoon. Ellis Taylor shot the video from Naval Station Norfolk around 12:30 p.m. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews says a weak shower helped produce the waterspout, which...
NORFOLK, VA

