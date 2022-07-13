ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asphaug stepping down as US Attorney for District of Oregon

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Scott Erik Asphaug announced he is stepping down as U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon effective July 17.

Asphaug, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in February 2021 , will become the Justice Department’s Resident Legal Advisor in Nairobi, Kenya to work on justice sector issues with the Criminal Division’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training team.

In the meantime, Marco A. Hernandez, Chief U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Oregon, announced he will appoint Natalie K. Wight as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon pending her confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

According to the Oregon DOJ, President Joe Biden nominated Wight to serve as Oregon’s next Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney.

Asphaug has worked with the DOJ for 17 years, previously serving as First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney.

