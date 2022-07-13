Asphaug stepping down as US Attorney for District of Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Scott Erik Asphaug announced he is stepping down as U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon effective July 17.
Asphaug, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in February 2021 , will become the Justice Department’s Resident Legal Advisor in Nairobi, Kenya to work on justice sector issues with the Criminal Division’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training team.Vancouver, WA named one of the worst cities for renters
In the meantime, Marco A. Hernandez, Chief U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Oregon, announced he will appoint Natalie K. Wight as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon pending her confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
According to the Oregon DOJ, President Joe Biden nominated Wight to serve as Oregon’s next Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney.‘Worst is yet to come’: Record year for mosquitoes, health officials say
Asphaug has worked with the DOJ for 17 years, previously serving as First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0