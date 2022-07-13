ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, MO

Remains found when cops do a welfare check. Now ‘dangerous’ person sought in Missouri

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities responding to a welfare check at a Missouri property say they found human remains in the area. A woman had called 911 on Sunday, July 10 after days without hearing...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Adair County, MO
Adair County, MO
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welfare Check#Violent Crime#Ktvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

Police Commissioner Michael Cox was beaten by fellow officers in 1995

BOSTON - Boston's new police commissioner has a unique perspective on policing. Once mistaken for a suspect, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow officers. No one was ever charged in the beating and two of the officers involved in the incident are still on the department.Cox spoke exclusively with the I-Team in 2020 about the incident It happened in January of 1995. Cox was a Boston Police officer working in plain clothes in Roxbury. He and his partner heard a radio call about a shooting and saw the getaway car.Cox says he got out and chased one of the suspects,...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

'Dateline' Dives Into the Gruesome Murder of Kelley Clayton and the Bizarre Circumstances Surrounding It

The town of Elmira, N.Y. describes itself as a "great place to live," and for the most part that's true. Sadly, on the evening of September 29, 2015, that would change for one family. Kelley Clayton (35) and her two children were home while her husband, Thomas Clayton, was out for the night playing poker. When he returned home around 12:30 a.m., he would be met with a gruesome scene.
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy