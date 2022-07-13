ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

East Erie neighborhood residents frustrated over tall grass

By Jennifer Mobilia
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TG0Hs_0geeHwLO00

The frustration level of people who live near East 21st and Wallace streets is almost as high as the weeds on the northwest corner lot.

“It’s hard sometimes to see traffic as you’re going by with the high grass,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, said he’s called the City of Erie at least six times already this year.

“When you complain to the city or Code Enforcement, it’s the same thing over and over again. We’re going to look into it, but apparently they are not looking into it because we have notified them several times and nothing is being done,” the neighbor said.

We went to City Hall and asked Andy Zimmerman, the head of Code Enforcement, how tall grass complaints are handled.

“We get them all the time, especially on corners because they’re the most dangerous. We really try to get on those and address them for the safety and especially for the children that are playing in those neighborhoods. Cars can’t see them,” said Andy Zimmerman, City of Erie Code Enforcement.

Erie Central Fire Station to operate on 100% solar power

In this particular case, the Erie Redevelopment Authority is the owner. As to why it’s neglected, the authority’s executive director said he is aware of the issue, but the problem is trying to find someone to do the job.

“The Redevelopment Authority is aware of the present state of our vacant lots. We have been seeking proposals from landscape companies since early June for the mowing of these lots, and we have been struggling to identify anyone interested in maintaining them.  The Redevelopment Authority currently owns over 100 vacant lots scattered across the City of Erie; all of these lots once contained blighted properties that were acquired and demolished for the betterment of the communities.  When we acquire and demolish such properties, our intent is to convey these lots to adjoining property owners once the blight is removed, so that they may be maintained and repurposed or redeveloped into useful property, which adds value to neighborhoods.”

Aaron Snippert, Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie Executive Director

In the meantime, people that live near the lot said they just want it cleaned up.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“I don’t understand why you cannot make these people take care of their properties. I just don’t get it,” the neighbor said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Tall grass mowed along East Erie neighborhood

Less than 48 hours after our report on the condition of a vacant lot at the corner of East 21st and Wallace streets, the grass has been mowed. Our investigation began after a neighbor reached out to us for help. According to the neighbor, he said he called Code Enforcement several times this year to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Updates on Construction Projects Around the Area

As people hit the road for family vacations or overnight trips, checking to see what parts of the roads have heavy construction are a must. For close to two months, people driving to Corry had to budget time for a detour after storms destroyed a bridge on Route 6. According...
CORRY, PA
Titusville Herald

City Council moves forward with Diamond Street park project

Titusville City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night with just one item on the agenda, the awarding of a bid for the Diamond Street park project. The park, which has been the center of controversy due to the potential removal of dumpsters, seemed to be up in the air after last Tuesday’s council meeting. However, council voted four to one to award the base bid plus option one to Terra Works. Councilman Jason Drake was the lone dissenting vote.
TITUSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Restaurant owner reacts to Girard bridge over I-90 reopening soon

Finally, the Girard bridge over Interstate 90 might be reopening soon, leaving business owners ready to get back to normal. According to Jill Harry, the press secretary for PennDOT, the bridge is expected to reopen sometime within the week. For the owner of Madeline’s Dining and Events located on Route 18, he said it’s been […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Traffic signal upgrades to cause delays along 12th Street in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers that upcoming traffic signal upgrades on 12th Street in Erie could cause traffic delays. According to PennDOT, traffic signal upgrades along the 12th Street Corridor is slated to begin the week of July 25 at the following...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Portion of Parade St. to close overnight for paving

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Parade Street on Erie’s eastside is scheduled to close Thursday night for paving. According to the City of Erie, Parade Street will be closed between 12th and 16th streets starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 for paving. The city says the...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Nearly $1.5 million grant to fund Erie traffic signal upgrades

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County motorists and pedestrians will benefit from smoother traffic flow and greater safety thanks to new grant funding for traffic signal upgrades. State Reps. Pat Harkins and Bob Merski announced Wednesday that nearly $1.5 million will be given to upgrade traffic signals in the city and in Summit and Millcreek townships. The […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tall Grass#City Hall#Code Enforcement#Erie Central Fire Station
YourErie

Businesses rejoice as Route 6 detour near Corry ends

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The constant sound of passing cars and semi-trucks is a real downer for some, but for business owners along Route 6 west of Corry, it’s a welcomed change. The businesses are situated along what is typically a busy road, but a bridge closure recently led to a weekslong detour that diverted traffic away […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Redevelopment of Erie Malleable Iron building to begin soon

Revitalization of the West 12th Street corridor will soon begin with the redevelopment of the former Erie Malleable Iron building. One state official visited Erie Tuesday and joined local leaders in celebrating the start of the project. Local leaders took a tour of the former EMI building on West 12th Street Tuesday. This comes after […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Route 18 bridge set to reopen Friday afternoon

It wont be long before drivers can use the Route 18 bridge in Girard. The two finished teardrop roundabouts are the first in the state, potentially creating a learning curve for drivers. The bridge on Route 18 above I-90 is expected to open Friday afternoon for north and southbound travel. Construction of the bridge has […]
GIRARD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Erie Central Fire Station to solely operate on solar power

The Erie City Fire Station will soon have a reliable source of back-up power during outages. A new system of rooftop solar panels will be implemented. This is partly funded by a $200,000 Green Mountain Energy grant. “They’ll even have battery storage that will have them remain off-grid, even at night and during cloudy days […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie firefighters undergo rope training

Erie firefighters are undergoing training this summer. They were rope training at Dobbins Landing this week. According to one instructor, Erie firefighters train every year. He said their training includes basic rigging and repelling as well as performing self-rescues. During Thursday’s training, they propelled down the Bicentennial Tower. The instructor said they will do confined […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

California Company Purchases 9 Erie Properties through Repository Sale

Erie City Council recently approved a resolution that will allow a company from California to purchase vacant properties on the city's east side. Council voted 6 to 1 in favor of the repository sale of nine properties throughout the city. The repository sale process allows the city to sell vacant...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Quin-T smokestack being demolished one brick at a time

The last towering remnants of the former Quin-T Paper Company are coming down. Earlier this week, we told you a crane had been moved into place next to the smokestack. As you can see in the above video taken on Thursday, that demolition is now underway… one brick at a time. A West Virginia-based company […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

2 Mobile Homes Damaged in Fire Near Corry

At least two mobile homes were damaged in a fire near Corry on Friday. It happened at BDS Court at 13210 Route 6 in Wayne Township around 1 p.m. Firefighters reported a fully involved mobile home fire, which then spread to a neighboring home. No injuries were reported. Penelec was...
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Search continues for missing boater in Lake Erie

It has now been more than a week since a boater went missing in Lake Erie, and there’s still no sign of him. We called the Coast Guard and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for an update, but have not heard back from either at this time. The search began July 7 about a half […]
YourErie

Wild Field turns Erie city lots into bountiful garden

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At the end of the block, on the corner, a construction crew works a jack hammer. The clunking and clacking and clamor can be heard from the middle of the garden several lots away. In the garden, shrouded in the shade cast by a towering sunflower, Stephanie Ciner works a rake into the soil. She’s preparing to plant savory corn. A car passes, driving down the city block on East Seventh, music blaring from its windows.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Crawford County moves to medium risk for COVD-19 transmission

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest CDC COVID-19 transmission map is not showing good news, at least for part of Northwestern Pennsylvania. According to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels map, Crawford County has been moved from a low to medium risk of transmission. Mercer County has also been moved to medium risk. This comes as concerns about […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy