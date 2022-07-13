East Erie neighborhood residents frustrated over tall grass

The frustration level of people who live near East 21st and Wallace streets is almost as high as the weeds on the northwest corner lot.

“It’s hard sometimes to see traffic as you’re going by with the high grass,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, said he’s called the City of Erie at least six times already this year.

“When you complain to the city or Code Enforcement, it’s the same thing over and over again. We’re going to look into it, but apparently they are not looking into it because we have notified them several times and nothing is being done,” the neighbor said.

We went to City Hall and asked Andy Zimmerman, the head of Code Enforcement, how tall grass complaints are handled.

“We get them all the time, especially on corners because they’re the most dangerous. We really try to get on those and address them for the safety and especially for the children that are playing in those neighborhoods. Cars can’t see them,” said Andy Zimmerman, City of Erie Code Enforcement.

In this particular case, the Erie Redevelopment Authority is the owner. As to why it’s neglected, the authority’s executive director said he is aware of the issue, but the problem is trying to find someone to do the job.

“The Redevelopment Authority is aware of the present state of our vacant lots. We have been seeking proposals from landscape companies since early June for the mowing of these lots, and we have been struggling to identify anyone interested in maintaining them. The Redevelopment Authority currently owns over 100 vacant lots scattered across the City of Erie; all of these lots once contained blighted properties that were acquired and demolished for the betterment of the communities. When we acquire and demolish such properties, our intent is to convey these lots to adjoining property owners once the blight is removed, so that they may be maintained and repurposed or redeveloped into useful property, which adds value to neighborhoods.” Aaron Snippert, Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie Executive Director

In the meantime, people that live near the lot said they just want it cleaned up.

“I don’t understand why you cannot make these people take care of their properties. I just don’t get it,” the neighbor said.

