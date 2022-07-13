ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBG’s new Deston map finally introduces elevator technology

By Austen Goslin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBG Battlegrounds’ newest map, Deston, is here. The latest battlefield is the first to be released since the game went free-to-play earlier this year. The new map also has a new trailer, which PUBG Studios premiered on Wednesday. Deston is live for PC players now, while console players will have to...

ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Old School RuneScape’ developers discuss the highlights and pitfalls of letting players choose content

In 2007, Jagex had a riot on its hands. In an effort to combat gold sellers in RuneScape, the Cambridge-based studio had removed Player versus Player (PvP) from the MMO’s deadliest area and placed stringent trade restrictions on players looking to buy and sell goods. Needless to say, the community wasn’t happy – players felt like they were being penalised for the actions of RuneScape‘s seedier side – and it wasn’t long before thousands of players were up in arms, rioting in the in-game city of Falador and co-ordinating mass log-off protests.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Exclusive Has Caught the Attention of Call of Duty: Black Ops Fans

Call of Duty: Black Ops fans may want to keep an eye on an upcoming PS5 exclusive. Like most AAA studios, Treyarch has been bleeding talent. The latest notable departure is Tony Flame, who has left behind the Call of Duty series after spending 17 years with it, with the end of his time coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Cold War, which he served on as lead game designer. Over the years at Activision, he's worked on every Black Ops game as a designer, minus the first game, which he was just a scripter on. Before this, he had his hands on Call of Duty: World War, Call of Duty 3, and Call of Duty 2. He's a veteran developer, and going to be a big loss for Treyarch, and a big gain from Deviation Games, a recently-formed studio that already has Call of Duty pedigree. And as you may know, it's partnered with PlayStation for a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

A Plague Tale: Requiem utilizes new-gen tech for "hundreds of thousands of rats"

A Plague Tale: Requiem's director has revealed how it's taking advantage of new-gen tech through leaving last-gen consoles behind. Speaking to Edge Magazine in its latest issue (opens in new tab), A Plague Tale: Requiem director Kevin Choteau pulls back the curtain on some new technical details for the sequel. The sequel is a new-gen console exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and Choteau reveals this has really helped overhaul character models and have their finer details stand out.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PUBG's new map lets you slingshot across it

It's not so long since PUBG went free-to-play, a change that belatedly recognised the battle royale genre had almost left it behind. PUBG may not have invented the idea, but it certainly popularised it. It's one of those games that reached such a critical mass of players that it's become an endless work-in-progress, near-unrecognisable from what it once was.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Sonic Team head knows what the next game after ‘Sonic Frontiers’ is

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka has said he already knows what the next game in the franchise will be after Sonic Frontiers. With the new “open-zone” take on the franchise still set for an unknown release later this year, Iizuka has confirmed that he knows what the next game is for the blue blur (via Game Informer).
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Nintendo buys animation studio, forms Nintendo Pictures

Nintendo is buying Dynamo Pictures, a visual production company based in Tokyo that focuses on CG animation and motion capture. Nintendo announced its plan to buy Dynamo on Thursday, saying it would change the company’s name to Nintendo Pictures after the deal closes (which is expected to happen in October).
BUSINESS
Polygon

How to get Fischl’s free skin in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s fantastic princess Fischl has her own skin, Ein Immernachtstraum, which you can grab for free by participating in the “Resonating Vision” event. To get Fischl’s skin, you’ll need to collect 16 Phantasmal Conches as part of the summer event. There are 20 conches, but you don’t need to collect all of them to get this skin. As of writing this, there are only 14 conches available to find, so you’ll have to wait until more of the event launches to get the skin.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Deliver Us Mars Video Reveals New Story Details For The Sci-Fi Adventure Game

The newest developer diary for the sci-fi adventure game Deliver Us Mars has been released, showing more of the game's story, which focuses on a father-daughter relationship. The developer diary, "Earth's Last Hope," can be seen in full in the video embedded below. The video digs into what to expect from the narrative--which is both about saving Earth and repairing a family relationship--and you can hear directly from developers and the actors who play the lead roles.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 launches in October with more power and more games

Sega has announced that it’s releasing a second edition of its Genesis Mini console in the US on October 27th. The company says this version is more powerful than the hardware released in 2019. It’ll ship with a batch of over 50 games, and this time, some of those will be Sega CD titles. (Yes, Sonic CD and Shining Force CD are among them.) The Genesis Mini 2 will be available exclusively through Amazon, where you can already place a preorder for $103.80. Amazon is also charging $21.99 for shipping; the high costs are because US buyers will be importing this from Sega of Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to make a recovery compass in Minecraft

The Wild Update for Minecraft has made the already dangerous world you live in even more dangerous. While the swamp may not pose many new threats, the Deep Dark, and the new mobs that lurk in those dangerous depths, can easily send even the most experienced player back to spawn. No matter how well-prepared you are and how great your equipment is, sometimes death is just unavoidable. However, there's a new item that can make that sting a little less painful.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (for Nintendo Switch) Review

Monster Hunter is a video game franchise that has stood the test of time. The challenging gameplay, well-designed monsters, and deep mechanics keep fans coming back with each new release, and Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak continues that trend. The $39.99 Nintendo Switch game doesn't dramatically alter the Monster Hunter formula, but the expansion adds enough creatures, quests, and skills to make it an excellent purchase for anyone who loves the Monster Hunter Rise base title.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The 28 best PlayStation 4 games

The PlayStation 5 has had a tough launch due to a wide variety of issues, and getting your hands on one is still difficult nearly two years after launch thanks to supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. What’s more, Sony hasn’t rolled out all that many PS5-exclusive titles. As a result, there are plenty of folks who haven’t had the cash, impetus, or opportunity to upgrade to the latest generation.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Unite’s first anniversary brings freebie characters and Glaceon

Pokémon Unite, the fashionable Pokémon multiplayer online battle arena game for mobile and Nintendo Switch, is celebrating its first anniversary this month. On Friday, developer Timi Studio Group and The Pokémon Company International announced a special in-game event to commemorate the milestone. Players will be able to unlock a new Pokémon, Glaceon, and take advantage of login bonuses that will gift players characters and Holowear.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

All Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards

Apex Legends Mobile's second season, Distortion, is now live--as is the Distortion battle pass, which contains 50 levels of cosmetics, currency, and other loot for players to unlock as they progress through the new season's challenges. Just like the previous two battle passes, the Distortion battle pass comes in two...
VIDEO GAMES

