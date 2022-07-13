Bruins make 5 organizational depth signings

As of 4 p.m., the Bruins have yet to make any real NHL signings on Day 1 of free agency. That includes Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, neither of which have been the subject of any official updates yet.

They did make a trade, though, sending Erik Haula to the Devils for Pavel Zacha. They've also made five organizational depth signings.

The team announced the signings of forwards A.J. Greer and Vinni Lettieri, defensemen Dan Renouf and Connor Carrick, and goalie Keith Kinnkaid.

All of them are two-way contracts except for Greer, which is a one-way, two-year deal with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500.

Greer, 25, put up 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 53 games this past season for the Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. The 2015 second-round pick has never really been able to stick at the NHL level, putting up eight career points in 47 games spread across five seasons with the Devils and Colorado Avalanche. A native of Quebec, he spent a season and a half at Boston University from 2014-16 before leaving to join Rouyn-Noranda in the QMJHL.

Lettieri, 27, split last season between NHL Anaheim and AHL San Diego. Had 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 31 games with the Ducks and 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games with San Diego. He has 18 points in 82 career NHL games spread across four seasons with the Ducks and New York Rangers.

Renouf, 28, is a 6-foot-3, left-shot defenseman with six years of AHL experience, but just 23 career games in the NHL. He is a University of Maine alum.

Carrick, 28, has played 241 NHL games across seven seasons with the Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars. He spent all of last season with the AHL Charlotte Checkers and had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 59 games.

Kinkaid, 33, has played 167 NHL games across nine seasons with the Devils, Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers. He played 41 games in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but has played just 16 NHL games total over the last three seasons. He spent most of last season with the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack, posting a 20-14-3 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.94 goals-against average.

While none of the signings will excite fans, adding to your organizational depth is never a bad thing, especially when it's players who have had success at the AHL level. Their experience and leadership should only help younger players in Providence, and it's not out of the question that any of them could plug into Boston's lineup if there's a rash of injuries.