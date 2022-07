Our amazing “Bill Bailey” went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He died peacefully at home with his loving family surrounding him. Bill worked as a third generation Pipefitter at Pipefitters Local Union #597 since 1970. He retired and moved to Tennessee in 2011. He enjoyed doing volunteer work and, when moving to Tennessee from Naperville, Illinois, volunteered at the Family Resource Center, Backpack Programs, and the Food Bank. He was a social man and will always be remembered for his sense of humor.

PARIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO