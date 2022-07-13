ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

As CATS struggles with bus driver absences, some services may be cut

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE — The city’s goal has been to move toward 15-minute wait times for buses, but dozens of bus drivers are calling out every day. Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis said these unexcused absences are leaving CATS to consider service cuts in the short term.

CATS said by cutting back on lines that don’t get used as much, the overall schedule will be more reliable. Lewis briefed Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee on the potential changes.

“Certainly we have issues with reliability and efficiency when it comes to CATS,” councilmember Dimple Ajmera said.

Lewis said CATS is finalizing the routes that will be impacted. In the recent committee meeting, he mentioned three possibilities: moving Route 21 on Statesville Avenue and Route 8 on Tuckaseegee Road from 20-minute headways to 30, and changing Route 1 on Mount Holly Road from 30-minute headways to 60 minutes. Lewis said trips would be added back during rush hour and 80% of scheduled service will remain the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9M8x_0geeHS3i00
CATS said these routes could be impacted by the service cuts. (WSOC)

Charlotte City council members said they understand the frustration and hope scaling back some routes will lead to better service for all.

“In general, 30-minute wait time, 60-minute wait time, even a 20-minute wait time is not sufficient,” Councilmember Braxton Winston said.

Lewis told Charlotte City Council that 14 routes will be impacted and the changes will go into effect in mid-August. It will stay in effect until staff levels bounce back. CATS is currently hosting a job fair to hire more drivers.

On Route 21 Wednesday afternoon, Jovonta Hemmingway was waiting for the bus when told about the possible move by CATS. He said he has been relying on the bus ever since his car broke down, and that it is frustrating when the bus is a no-show. He’s hoping CATS will hire more drivers.

“It has gotten worse,” he said. “It’s very annoying to actually miss a bus and have to wait 30 minutes when you have so much to do.”

Lewis cited Atlanta, Portland and Austin as other cities that have cut service due to bus driver shortages.

(WATCH BELOW: CATS continues to experience driver shortages)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

A private company runs CATS bus operations. Charlotte leaders didn’t know that until this story. Questions from WBTV spurred CATS explanation to Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For years, a private company hired by the City of Charlotte has controlled nearly all aspects of the city’s bus service. But virtually none of the city’s elected leaders knew that. WBTV began investigating the bus system after months of problems plagued CATS operations:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV investigation reveals private company runs bus service

Repairs still not yet completed in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, more than 100,000 structures were impacted by the storm. Reviewing the Charlotte midyear crime report. Updated: 20 hours ago. Violent crime has risen by three percent in Charlotte during the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Seven more Charlotte-area stores fined for overcharging, state audit shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, state audits show, and officials believe staffing shortages could be to blame. According to state records, seven Charlotte-area stores received fines for overcharging in the first quarter of 2022. They include four Walmart stores, in Belmont, North Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail, two Dollar Generals, in Marshville and East Charlotte, and a Dollar Store in Northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Big-name tenant marks latest win for Gaston County industrial park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Another big-name tenant has landed at a large industrial park in Gaston County. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that it plans to open a new facility in that county. Sources have told CBJ that USPS will occupy a building at Gateway85, NorthPoint Development’s 365-acre industrial park between Gastonia and Lowell. USPS is expected to take a completed building of over 620,000 square feet at the park.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimple Ajmera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Atlanta#Charlotte City Council#Curr
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in June?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 14 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WBTV

One hurt after car crashes into tree in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt after a car crashed into a tree overnight in south Charlotte. The crash happened just before 12 a.m. off Park Road and Sharon Road West. Authorities said two cars were involved; one of the drivers was speeding when they crashed into the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
111K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy