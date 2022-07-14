ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Burglary suspects lead officers on chase from Novato to Oakland in stolen truck, CHP says

ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

A man and woman were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle from Novato to Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The chase came to an end at Telegraph Avenue and 32nd Street after the suspects got out of the truck, abandoning the vehicle.

SKY7 was overhead when the suspects were stopped by CHP officers as they walked down the street and were taken into custody.

Police say the suspects had stolen merchandise on them and at one point during the chase were throwing items out of the truck's window.

The two suspects are facing several charges including, retail burglary, hit and run, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

