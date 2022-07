South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris, within his first three months on the job, is in great position to land the most highly-ranked player in program history - with history being the era of recruiting rankings, which began in 2003. When five-star forward GG Jackson, ranked as the No. 2 player in the country in the 247Sports Composite, backed off of his commitment from North Carolina, it left the Gamecocks in the best shape to get him on a college campus.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO