ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Windhorst:'legitimate sources' say Warriors discussing Kevin Durant reunion

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUpWP_0geeGEPd00

No way, right? No way Kevin Durant comes back to the Warriors … right?

Well, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Golden State is at least kicking the tires on the idea. The longtime NBA insider joined The Dan Patrick Show Wednesday and offered his latest insights on Durant and the possibility he comes back to the Bay Area.

“There’s legitimate sources in the league telling me that it’s a discussion,” Windhorst said. “First off, I think that the Warriors always believe in open throttle. The Warriors have shown that they don’t care what they spend. They spent $350 million this year on this team. And the Warriors have shown that they aren’t afraid – they went out and got Durant in the first place. Before last season – now granted, they didn’t know they had a championship team, they know now they do – they kicked the tires on (Washington Wizards star) Bradley Beal.”

Durant played with the Warriors for three seasons from 2017-19, winning back-to-back rings and Finals MVPs. After tearing his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant relocated to the Brooklyn Nets. He recently requested a trade, which has set off another NBA summer full of rampant speculation.

A huge piece of this puzzle is Steph Curry, the face of the franchise. How would he feel about bringing KD back?

“It says a lot about Steph Curry,” Windhorst said, “that Steph is willing to subjugate to Durant in the past. This has been a discussion in the Warriors organization. Curry has been asked about it. Curry gave a non-answer, he didn’t shut it down. He didn’t say, ‘Hell no,’ which he has every right to do.”

The Warriors have a good thing going right now and acquiring Durant would require a sizable haul, perhaps centered around Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole or the team’s young nucleus of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

Golden State would be taking a gamble by blowing up a team that just won the title and suffered some key role-player losses in free agency. Perhaps Windhorst – who infamously coined the phrase “checkbook win” earlier this year – is incorrect in thinking owner Joe Lacob has endless pockets. The Warriors likely would have loved to bring back Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. in free agency this offseason but didn’t foot the bill likely due to skyrocketing luxury tax reasons.

Lacob recently appeared on Tim Kawakami’s podcast “The TK Show” on The Athletic and discussed the Warriors’ offseason. Windhorst said we can get legit insight from the tenor of his conversation this year, compared to the same interview he held with Kawakami last year.

“He basically said, ‘Hell no, we’re not trading forBen Simmons’ and he was fined $50,000 for saying Ben Simmons’ name,” Windhorst said. “But he said, ‘Hell no.’ Again listen to actions. This time he’s asked about Kevin Durant. He never uses the word, ‘No,’ in fact he won’t even say the word, ‘Kevin Durant’ because he’s learned he can’t say the name because it’ll cost you money. So he doesn’t say the name, but he doesn’t say, ‘No.’

“Do I think it’s likely? On the pie chart of things to happen, is it a big slice? I don’t. But I also don’t think that I should dismiss it based on what I’m being told.”

Strap in, Dub Nation. The rumors and rumblings might just get louder.

As Chris Mullin noted, the Warriors are in a “unique position” to acquire Durant with their championship core. For now, Windhorst said the Nets aren’t happy with the trade proposals and could be posturing for a bigger return, as Kyrie Irving reportedly is warming up to the idea of coming back to Brooklyn.

“They don’t like their offers,” Windhorst said. “It’s a complex reason why Durant isn’t getting higher offers. He’s obviously a very valued player, but there just hasn’t been a bidding war developed for him because of various reasons. Now they’re indicating that they’re maybe retrenching.”

In other words, stay tuned. There are a lot of moving parts and ways this could go, but those No. 35 Dubs jerseys might still be relevant in the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Warriors reportedly discussing Kevin Durant trade | THE HERD

Will the Kevin Durant sweepstakes come to an end soon with a reunion in the Bay Area? According to Brian Windhorst, the Golden State Warriors are internally discussing a trade for KD. This comes a day after Steph Curry reportedly not ruling out a reunion with his former teammate. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report and explains why it not only makes sense but how this reunion would compare to the first KD-Warriors era.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Said Only One Player Could Beat Him 1-On-1: "If There's Gonna Be A Player To Beat Me, He Retired On That Last Shot In Utah In '98."

Kobe Bryant was easily one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. Starting off as a teenager with the Los Angeles Lakers, a young Kobe had limited chances to showcase his talents. But all of it changed after a couple of seasons as Bryant burst into the scene as one of the most exciting players to watch in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving facing harsh reality amid trade rumors, per Brian Windhorst

Despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trade rumors pretty much filling the majority of the headlines of late, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Brooklyn Nets are having a hard time finding suitable trade partners for their two superstars. This could have a lot to do with the Nets’ asking price, and at this point, Brooklyn appears to be prepared to run it back with both KD and Kyrie next season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Robert Horry Says Lakers Should Trade LeBron James For Kevin Durant: "If You Rob Pelinka And Someone Says, ‘Okay, I’ll Give You KD For LeBron,’ You Have To Do That Trade.”

The Kevin Durant saga is still hot around the league. Even though not many teams have shown a huge interest in the player, the Brooklyn Nets still expect several offers for their superstar. During the past few weeks, we've learned about some crazy trade ideas that would place Durant on a different team, but this is only the imagination of fans and analysts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mullin
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Adam Silver Threatens To Take Action Against Load Management: "I'm Not Looking To Shorten The Season, But It's A Conversation We Should All Have..."

With the 2021-22 season officially in the books, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is looking ahead to the future of basketball's biggest and most prestigious league. Amid ongoing conversations about rule changes and a potential mid-season tournament, Silver is also considering taking action against one of the NBA's most controversial practices: load management.
NBA
FanSided

Pacers sign Deandre Ayton to largest offer sheet in NBA history [UPDATED]

Deandre Ayton has signed the largest offer sheet in NBA history, courtesy of the Indiana Pacers. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to decide whether they’ll match. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers signed Deandre Ayton for four years and $133 million. It is the largest offer sheet ever signed by an NBA restricted free agent. Now the Suns are on the clock to decide whether or not they’ll match.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Nba Finals#Espn#Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Super Bowl champ slams Bears: 'This roster sucks'

The Bears' offseason plans are not up to standard for ESPN analyst and former Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson. "This roster sucks," Johnson said on ESPN. "It's the reality of it. There are no players there. Think about it, they only got 2-3 players that can probably start for another team and that's it."
CHICAGO, IL
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy