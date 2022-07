Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said on Thursday that first-round picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren will miss the rest of the Las Vegas Summer League. Ivey suffered an ankle injury five minutes into the Pistons’ second game and was ruled out. He did not play on Tuesday, and the team eventually decided to shut him down as a precaution. Ivey said afterward the injury is not serious.

