Eminem's Daughter Hailee Jade Launching Major Business Venture

By Ashley Turner
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers revealed on Instagram that she is debuting a podcast called Just a Little Shady. Mathers announced her new podcast on July 12 when she wrote on Instagram, "Just a little shady podcast is about to drop! This project has been in the works for a while...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

It isn't just Eminem that keeps himself out of the ruckus that comes along with celebrity—his entire family shies away from attention, as well. In recent years, the public has seen more of Em's 25-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers. The world was first introduced to Mathers when she was just a baby as her voice was featured on several of Eminem's tracks earlier on in his career, but these days, she's a woman with a life all of her own, and she's embarking on a new business venture.
