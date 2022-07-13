ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bill to protect interstate travel for abortions introduced by Democrats

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xPD8_0geeFkUy00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet joined his Democratic colleagues in introducing the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act that would protect the right to travel across state lines to receive abortions.

This legislation would make it illegal for anti-choice states to limit travel for those seeking reproductive health care – including abortion services. The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act would empower the U.S. Attorney General and impacted individuals to bring civil action against those who restrict the right to cross state lines to receive legal reproductive care.

“Following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, millions of Americans will be forced to cross state lines to access the reproductive care they need,” said Bennet. “This legislation will protect women who go out of state for reproductive care from prosecution, along with the providers who support them.”

The legislation would also protect health care providers in pro-choice states like Colorado from prosecution and lawsuits for serving individuals traveling from other states.

In a press release, Bennet expressed concern that legislation in states like Louisiana and Texas demonstrates that interstate travel for reproductive health care is under attack.

“The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act underscores the Constitutional protections for interstate travel and provides redress for individuals whose rights are violated,” Bennet said.

Bennet recently called on the Biden Administration to update the Privacy Rule under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to protect the privacy of patients who receive abortions from law enforcement agencies.

In June 2022, Bennet also joined his colleagues in urging the Department of Defense (DoD) to take immediate steps to support and protect servicemembers seeking abortion services following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Democratic senators including Bennet have pushed President Joe Biden to pursue “bold action” to protect the right to abortion.

“Republicans made this generation of women the first with fewer rights than their mothers,” stated Bennet.

The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators:

  • Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)
  • Patty Murray (D-Wash)
  • Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)
  • Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-N.Y.)
  • Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
  • Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
  • Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)
  • John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)
  • Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)
  • Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.)
  • Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
  • Robert Menendez (D-N.J.)
  • Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.)
  • Jack Reed (D-R.I.)
  • Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
  • Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)
  • Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)
  • Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii)
  • Tina Smith (D-Minn.)
  • Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.)
  • Chris Coons (D-Del.)
  • Ed Markey (D-Mass.)
  • Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)
  • Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.)
  • Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

4-year-old girl dies at truck stop, mother arrested

UPDATE: Detectives with the Fountain Police Department have identified 24-year-old Emma Staton as the suspect in the death of 4-year-old child Acelynn Staton-Contreras. Staton has been arrested and will be advised of the charges against her on the afternoon of July 14. Staton is facing charges of: Child Abuse Resulting in Death (Felony) Unlawful Possession […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Tammy Baldwin
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Chuck Schumer
bloomberglaw.com

Minnesota Abortion Laws Invalidated Under State Constitution

Minnesota’s constitution protects a fundamental right to choose and to access abortion care, a state court said Monday in an order permanently blocking several key state abortion restrictions. This is the first decision to hold that a state constitution protects abortion rights following the US Supreme Court’s declaration in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRM

Affidavit details drug overdose of 4-year-old girl

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for the death her 4-year-old daughter. Affidavits detail how law enforcement found a child dead at Love’s gas station just after midnight on July 13. Shortly after midnight, Emma Staton called the El Paso County Communications Center (EPCCC) and reported that she believed her daughter, Acelynn Staton-Contreras, […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Americans#Constitutional
NBC News

Republicans block bill to protect women who travel to other states for abortions

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic bill Thursday that would protect the rights of women to travel to other states to access abortion care legally. The author of the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, requested consent to quickly pass the legislation but met resistance from Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who objected on behalf of Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXRM

Woman who died in boating accident on Lake Pueblo Saturday identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman who died in a boating accident on Lake Pueblo on Saturday has been identified, her death marking the sixth at the lake this year. On Saturday, July 9, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) tweeted about an investigation into a fatal boating accident on Lake Pueblo. CPW said life-saving measures were performed but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
KXRM

Pueblo Police investigate multiple shootings

PUEBLO, Colo. — After multiple reports of drive-by shootings in Pueblo on Monday followed by a pursuit on Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has taken four suspects into custody. PPD said in a press release that the department had received several calls about drive-by shootings at multiple locations...
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KXRM

CSFD pulls person from trash compactor

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a person from a trash compactor on Tuesday. According to Captain Smaldino with CSFD, the call came in at 10:22 a.m. of a person trapped in a commercial trash compactor. Crews on scene called for CSFD’s Heavy Rescue team that specializes in technical rescues. CSFD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy