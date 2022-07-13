Bill to protect interstate travel for abortions introduced by Democrats

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet joined his Democratic colleagues in introducing the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act that would protect the right to travel across state lines to receive abortions.

This legislation would make it illegal for anti-choice states to limit travel for those seeking reproductive health care – including abortion services. The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act would empower the U.S. Attorney General and impacted individuals to bring civil action against those who restrict the right to cross state lines to receive legal reproductive care.

“Following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, millions of Americans will be forced to cross state lines to access the reproductive care they need,” said Bennet. “This legislation will protect women who go out of state for reproductive care from prosecution, along with the providers who support them.”

The legislation would also protect health care providers in pro-choice states like Colorado from prosecution and lawsuits for serving individuals traveling from other states.

In a press release, Bennet expressed concern that legislation in states like Louisiana and Texas demonstrates that interstate travel for reproductive health care is under attack.

“The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act underscores the Constitutional protections for interstate travel and provides redress for individuals whose rights are violated,” Bennet said.

Bennet recently called on the Biden Administration to update the Privacy Rule under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to protect the privacy of patients who receive abortions from law enforcement agencies.

In June 2022, Bennet also joined his colleagues in urging the Department of Defense (DoD) to take immediate steps to support and protect servicemembers seeking abortion services following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Democratic senators including Bennet have pushed President Joe Biden to pursue “bold action” to protect the right to abortion.

“Republicans made this generation of women the first with fewer rights than their mothers,” stated Bennet.

The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators:

Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)

Patty Murray (D-Wash)

Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-N.Y.)

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)

Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)

Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.)

Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Robert Menendez (D-N.J.)

Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.)

Jack Reed (D-R.I.)

Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)

Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)

Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii)

Tina Smith (D-Minn.)

Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.)

Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Ed Markey (D-Mass.)

Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)

Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.)

Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

