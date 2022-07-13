ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

A Special Muskegon Downtown Business Improvement District Meeting 7/18/22

muskegon-mi.gov
 2 days ago

A special Muskegon Downtown Business Improvement District meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 18, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Muskegon City Hall, 933 Terrace, Muskegon, MI 49440, in Conference Room...

www.muskegon-mi.gov

muskegon-mi.gov

Public Art Initiative Installs Two More Massive Artworks in Downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI –The MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative (MCPAI), which was established in July of 2018 to develop and oversee the commission of 10 monumental works of public art, announced today that they have finished the installation of both Projects 5 and 6 of the 10 they plan to complete. The MCPAI is a project of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.
MUSKEGON, MI
muskegon-mi.gov

Lower-income Muskegon County homeowners have opportunity to make their homes healthier

MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon County lower-income homeowners are now able to apply for assistance to make their homes safer and healthier. Applications for assistance for up to $10,000 to address housing hazards are available through the City of Muskegon’s Community and Neighborhood Services Department, which is administering a $1.5 million grant targeting homeowners across Muskegon County.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘You could smell the lake.” Muskegon Lake’s incredible transformation from industry to blue economy

MUSKEGON, MI — Muskegon Lake was once crowded with industry, belching black smoke and stink into the air. The lake had been abused for more than a century, starting with the lumber mills that dumped sawdust and lumber debris in the lake, followed by foundries and heavy industry that dumped pollutants and fill as government officials turned their heads.
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

$80M and decades of effort rid Muskegon Lake of its industrial toxicity

MUSKEGON, MI – Two guys from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources came to town in the early 1980s and asked Ray Grennan to take them to the shore of Muskegon Lake. And so Grennan, who was chair of the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners, took them to one of the ugliest spots on the shoreline – one that was piled so high with junk and debris that actually seeing the lake from it was impossible.
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: July 15-17, 2022

We are right in the middle of summer, and there is always so much to do in West Michigan on the weekends. This week is no exception. From baseball to bikes to boats, music and movies, fairs and festivals, and more. Here are a dozen different activities happening this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WKQI Channel 955

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Rebel Road and Bike Time rallies welcome bikers to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI -- The fifth annual Rebel Road and the 16th annual Bike Time motorcycle rallies will host thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon this week. The first of the two rallies to open was Rebel Road on Wednesday, July 13, followed by Bike Time on Thursday, July 14, and both run through Sunday, July 17.
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

