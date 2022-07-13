ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Agawam City Council restores headstones of Old Feeding Hills Cemetery

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0MSk_0geeEUMR00

AGAWAM, Mass, (WWLP) – The Agawam City Council recently approved funding to restore headstones at the Old Feeding Hills Cemetery.

Avoid contact with Connecticut River and Chicopee River due to sewer discharge

There are 332 headstones and monuments at the Old Feeding Hills Cemetery, many made up of limestone and brownstone which have decayed over the years.

With this newly approved funding of around $18,000, gravestones most in need of restoration will get fully revamped.

Several veterans were laid to rest here. City council members told 22news that this project helps keep their memory alive.

Anthony Russo, Agawam City Councilor, told 22News, “This project preserves the history of Agawam it does. These are some of our oldest residents dating back to the revolutionary war.”

“This is going to be an educational grounds for kids,” said George Bitaz of the Agawam City Council Public Relations Committee. He continued to say, “It’s different to read in the books about our history, the rich history of our country than to go stand in front of the graves and see the 1700’s, 1750’s graves and learn the history. They’re from World War 1, I, and World War 2. We need the children to learn about the history of our country.”

The project will feature two community service workshops for Eagle Scouts…to help with the restoration process.

The next step is for Mayor William Sapelli to give clearance for the project…and the committee will get to work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

City of Pittsfield’s Street Improvement begins July 18th

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield has announced the schedule for its 2022 Street Improvement Project. The project begins on Monday, July 18th with milling on Greendale, Beech Grove, Woodlawn, and. Springside avenues; along with on Reed and Smith streets. There will be continued milling on those...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New law alerts residents to sewage overflow into local rivers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More alerts went out on Thursday about sewage overflows in the Connecticut River after another night of heavy rainfall. The alerts put new 48-hour ‘stay out of the water’ warnings in place in portions of Hampden County. The latest CSO alerts, also known as...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
Agawam, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Connecticut State
westernmassnews.com

Dozens of Springfield households to receive $1,400 checks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – More pandemic checks are heading out to 60 households in Springfield as part of the city’s distribution of federal relief funds. “I’m very eager. I want to get thesechecks into people’s hands that have been verified, that have been cleared to get them, that direct assistance help,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Avoid contact with Connecticut River and Chicopee River due to sewer discharge

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials are urging the public to avoid contact with the Connecticut River and Chicopee River due to overflow discharge. According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Chicopee, Tuesday night’s thunderstorms caused sewer overflows to discharge into the Connecticut River and Chicopee River. The locations areas affected include Chicopee, Holyoke, Springfield, West Springfield, Longmeadow, and Agawam.
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headstones#The Restoration#Connecticut River#Urban Construction#Eagle Scouts
WWLP

Chicopee Water Department announces water shutdown Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Water Department has scheduled a water shutdown for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a social media post by the City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office, the water shutdown is scheduled due to Ludlow Construction doing work in the Columba Street area.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee Burnett Road truck stop receives approvals despite opposition

CHICOPEE – The Planning Board approved plans for a much-protested second truck stop on Burnett Road following a three-hour meeting that drew more than 50 people. The decision was made Thursday night after a dozen people aired concerns about traffic and some questioned why Pilot Travel, a national company based in Tennessee, wanted to put a second truck stop essentially next door to an existing one owned by Pride.
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Sarno ‘sick and tired’ of issues at Springfield Gardens apartments

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents of Springfield Gardens joined together on Wednesday in protest and claimed their living conditions are unsafe and that their landlord isn’t doing anything about it. Now, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is speaking out. Sarno told us the management company that runs Springfield Gardens has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Pop-up library held in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library will be at the Greenfield Farmers Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Local author and illustrator, Astrid Sheckels will be on hand for a reading and book signing of her new book: Hector Fox and the Raven’s Revenge. Copies of Astrid’s books will also be available for purchase.
GREENFIELD, MA
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Parking concerns raised at Scantic park

ENFIELD — Officials are looking into ways to control parking and maintain safety at the town entrances into Scantic River State Park and the surrounding neighborhood. After a few residents described their concerns during a Town Council meeting earlier in the month, Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu walked through the area at the corner of Powder Hollow Road and South Maple St., where visitors to the park gain entrance.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy