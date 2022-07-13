Agawam City Council restores headstones of Old Feeding Hills Cemetery

AGAWAM, Mass, (WWLP) – The Agawam City Council recently approved funding to restore headstones at the Old Feeding Hills Cemetery.

There are 332 headstones and monuments at the Old Feeding Hills Cemetery, many made up of limestone and brownstone which have decayed over the years.

With this newly approved funding of around $18,000, gravestones most in need of restoration will get fully revamped.

Several veterans were laid to rest here. City council members told 22news that this project helps keep their memory alive.

Anthony Russo, Agawam City Councilor, told 22News, “This project preserves the history of Agawam it does. These are some of our oldest residents dating back to the revolutionary war.”

“This is going to be an educational grounds for kids,” said George Bitaz of the Agawam City Council Public Relations Committee. He continued to say, “It’s different to read in the books about our history, the rich history of our country than to go stand in front of the graves and see the 1700’s, 1750’s graves and learn the history. They’re from World War 1, I, and World War 2. We need the children to learn about the history of our country.”



The project will feature two community service workshops for Eagle Scouts…to help with the restoration process.

The next step is for Mayor William Sapelli to give clearance for the project…and the committee will get to work.

