BR man spending over 3 years in prison after stealing from firefighters pension

By Michael Scheidt
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, July 12, a Baton Rouge man learned how long he would be spending behind bars.

Wayne Triche, 72, was sentenced to 41 months in jail after submitting a guilty plea.

Triche pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax fraud.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Triche “was responsible for managing a portion of the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund’s (“NOFPRF”) investments.”

Evidently, Triche did not manage the account in a legal fashion.

DOJ says, “rather than return the profits earned to the NOPRF, TRICHE embezzled approximately $937,658.77 and used those funds for personal expenses such as a civil court judgment, credit card charges, and gambling.”

Toddler killed in Pontchartrain Park dog attack on Monday evening: NOPD

As part of his sentence, Triche will have to give that money back to the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund.

The U.S. Department of Justice further stated that “the tax fraud charges stem from TRICHE’s failure to claim the embezzled funds on his personal income tax returns, resulting in tax due and owing to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $329,895.00.”

Triche will also have to pay that money back to the IRS.

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates that individuals like Mr. Wayne Triche who commit financial crimes to enrich themselves will be held accountable,” said FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams, Jr. “We thank our partners at the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana and Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation for helping disrupt fraud and bringing justice to the victims.”

The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation on this investigation.

Today’s sentencing exemplifies the patience and long arm of the law in its pursuit of financial fraud and criminal tax violations,” said James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge of IRS-CI’s Atlanta Field Office. “Mr. Wayne Triche perpetuated an elaborate scheme driven by his insatiable greed and a blatant disregard for the tremendous damage inflicted on the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund and its members. Be assured that IRS Criminal Investigation, together with our federal partners, will hold those who engage in similar behavior fully accountable.”

