Three Texas Republican lawmakers are trying to convince the state supreme court to enforce criminal penalties under a 1925 abortion law. State Reps. Brisco Cain (R-Webster) and Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) and state Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Beaumont) are lobbying their colleagues to support criminal prosecution of people who perform abortions in Texas for up to two years in prison. The canvassing for support is based of a legal opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said that the state supreme court could proceed with prosecutions based on trigger laws that went into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO