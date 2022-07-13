ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Wolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez says NBA has welcomed him

By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Rodriguez was standing near his courtside seat, oblivious to a few fans who were snapping a quick photo of the baseball great as they walked by. He was watching the Minnesota Timberwolves warm up instead. Rodriguez — currently part of the Timberwolves’ ownership...

www.fox44news.com

