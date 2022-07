Sometimes you just want a beer and a burger. Prior to February 2022, that was hard to come by at the same stop in Larned. Macksville's Kevin and Michell Welch decided to fix that, opening Edward's Street Brew & Bites in the old VFW building in Larned. The restaurant, which just celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday, has nearly 30 beers on tap and serves up homemade food.

LARNED, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO