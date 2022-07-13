ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Man arrested accused of robbing Bayport Credit Union in Virginia Beach

By Courtney Ingalls
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a man accused of robbing a Bayport Credit Union in Virginia Beach has been arrested.

According to Virginia Beach Police, officers responded to a report of a bank robbery around 4:40 p.m. on July 12 in the 4300 block of Holland Road.

32-year-old Jeffery Bell (Photo: Virginia Beach Police)

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed the subject entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount.

Responding officers were able to locate the suspect, 32- year-old Jeffery Bell, and evidence related to the robbery shortly after the incident.

Bell was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery and one count of wearing a mask in a public place.

This case is still under investigation.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

