Bret Michaels to perform at Choctaw Indian Fair

Bret Michaels performs during Bret Michaels’ Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in St. Charles, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Legendary rock star and lead singer for the classic rock band Poison, Bret Michaels, will preform at the Choctaw Indian Fair.

Breezy News reported Michaels will perform on Saturday, July 16.

Micahels and his band will replace Lady A after the the group had to cancel their show due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben said Rez Dawg will open for Michaels at 7:15 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.