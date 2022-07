Tate takes to the outside of the circle. Nice right hand over the top lands for Murphy. Murphy putting on great pressure and follow up knee in the grapple. Tate lands a nice right. Tate making good use of the jab. Murphy goes for a takedown and she gets it momentarily. Tate with a reversal to keep Murphy off the fence. Murphy with a reversal but gets in a defensive position again. Tate with a shoulder strike. More strikes being exchanged in the clinch. Good jab from Murphy.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO