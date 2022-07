It sounds like the Phoenix Suns really did not put their best foot forward in conversations with the Brooklyn Nets on a possible Kevin Durant trade. Durant is arguably the biggest name to hit the NBA trade block ever. He is seen by many as the best player in the league today not because he is a perfect all-around talent, but with the league geared so much to offense, there is no better player on planet earth when it comes to putting the ball into the basket.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO