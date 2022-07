The rates of early gastric cancer and type 2 diabetes mellitus(T2DM) are sharply increasing in Korea. Oncometabolic surgery in which metabolic surgery is conducted along with cancer surgery is a method used to treat gastric cancer and T2DM in one-stage operation. From 2011 to 2019, a total of 48 patients underwent long-limb Roux-en-Y gastrectomy (LRYG) in Inha University Hospital, and all data were reviewed retrospectively. A 75 g oral glucose tolerance test and serum insulin level test were performed before and 1 week and 1 year after surgery. One year after LRYG operation, 25 of 48 patients showed complete or partial remission and 23 patients showed non-remission of T2DM. The preoperative HbA1c level was significantly lower and the change in HbA1c was significantly greater in the T2DM remission group. Insulin secretion indices(insulinogenic index and disposition index) were increased significantly in the T2DM remission group. In contrast, the insulin resistance indices (homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) and Matsuda index) changed minimal. In the case of LRYG in T2DM patients, remnant β cell function is an important predictor of favorable glycemic control.

