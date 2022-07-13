ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Owners of historic Windermere boathouses ignore deadline to vacate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current fight over the Palmer Park boathouses dates to a 1985 lease, which the owners at the time signed under the threat of a lawsuit from the town. At a stalemate again, the matter of who keeps the boathouses is headed to court. Past noon on Monday, Curt...

villages-news.com

Community Standards poised to take action on RV violating spirit of 72-hour rule in The Villages

Community Standards is poised to take action on a recreation vehicle violating the spirit of the 72-hour rule in The Villages. The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously voted to find that Douglas and Lina Herman haven been storing their RV in the driveway of their home at 2336 Wilson Way. The board’s vote empowers Community Standards to take action on the repeated violations.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Developer fails to respond to request for financial help with Brownwood windmill and water tower

The Developer has failed to respond to a request for financial help with the demolition and planned replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The initial cost of the removal and replacement of the windmill and water tower was estimated at $225,000 and would be paid for through the Project Wide Advisory Committee which is funded by residents’ maintenance assessments collected south of County Road 466. The ornamental structures were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season due to rotting wood at their bases, making them a safety hazard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Windermere, FL
villages-news.com

Neighbors stuck with service vehicle and trailer due to gap in deed restriction

Neighbors in the Village of Osceola Hills are stuck with a service vehicle and trailer due to an apparent gap in the existing deed restriction. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop, came armed with photographs when they appeared Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

New ideas come alive inside Sawgrass Grove

Residents are starting to enjoy the new phase of businesses opening at Sawgrass Grove. On Wednesday, The Market at Sawgrass Grove opened to the public, with multiple new businesses ready to offer their services, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar. Little Fin Seafood Shack, The Local Butcher & Market and the teaching kitchen area at The Market will open soon. The Market and McGrady’s Pub join Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, which is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location. The entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and outdoor bar will open at a future date. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being completed to cover the dance area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

PHOTOS: House goes up in flames in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A house in Volusia County went up in flames Saturday morning, according to the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters with the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department, City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department and the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association responded to the home off Lake Avenue in Edgewater around 6:15 a.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mommypoppins.com

School Calendars 2022-2023: Start and End Dates for Orlando School Districts

Orlando schools may be out for summer, but the calendar is inching closer to the start of a new school year. Below are the current school start and end dates for counties across Central Florida. Most Orlando school districts start back Wednesday, August 10, with Volusia County Schools starting back the following Monday. Click on each link to access the full calendar for each school district, including winter break and spring break dates, in case you’d like to start planning for family vacations.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager ordered to remove unapproved Florida room now facing fraud charges

A Villager who has been ordered to remove his unapproved Florida room is now facing fraud charges. Youseff El-Masry, 81, was arrested Tuesday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on Sumter County warrants charging him with insurance fraud and organized fraud. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

81-year-old Villager faced claim he cut off renter’s water and sabotaged AC

An 81-year-old Villager arrested last week on fraud charges faced allegations in 2020 he cut off a renter’s water and sabotaged the air conditioning unit. Youseff El-Masry remains free on $4,000 bond following his arrest his past week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on Sumter County warrants charging him with insurance fraud and organized fraud. Details about those warrants have not been made available in court files.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
dailyadvent.com

Historic Alpha Kappa Alpha gathers in Orlando, celebrates century-plus of service

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell (on screen) speaks July 11 during the international convention of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., at the Orange County Convention Center. (Joy Wallace Dickinson) In April 1958, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., met at Orlando’s Washington Shores Elementary School for a regional...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to pull the plug on the Farmer’s Market. Officials “no longer had confidence” in the third party which had been operating the Farmer’s Market which has...
LADY LAKE, FL
allears.net

Here’s the Latest on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Walt Disney Company has been experiencing some political pushback following their condemnation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Previously, we’ve seen Florida politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, move to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The dissolution of Reedy Creek will remove many creative and expansive freedoms for Disney, while potentially placing the burden of maintenance costs on taxpayers. And now, we have an update on this situation.
FLORIDA STATE

