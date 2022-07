Copper suffered its worst weekly plunge since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, flashing the latest warning sign that a recession could be looming on the horizon. The metal — a major component in electronics and motors that is often used as a bellwether of economic well-being — fell as low as $6,953 a ton of the London Metal Exchange on Friday. The commodity recovered later in the day as part of a broader market rally, with the three-month price rising above $7,170.

