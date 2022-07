Maersk Supply Service has been contracted by an Equinor - BP joint venture to install wind turbines at the Beacon Wind farm in the U.S. Maersk Supply Service has continued its cooperation with an Equinor - BP joint venture with a new wind turbine installation contract in the United States. After securing the Empire Wind job, Maersk Supply Service has now been contracted to install wind turbines at the Beacon Wind farm off the U.S. East Coast, expected to start in 2028.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO