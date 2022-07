The month isn’t over yet but a lot has already happened in Norway’s petroleum industry in July. On July 13, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) revealed that a gas discovery had been made near the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea through wildcat well 6507/2-6. According to the NPD, preliminary estimates indicate the size of the discovery in the Jurassic to be between 3.6 and 10.8 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalent, while preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery in the Cretaceous between 1.2 and 1.8 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalent.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO