About a six-hour drive from Denver is one of the most beautiful areas of the state: southwest Colorado. It's an outdoor lover’s paradise and home to the San Juan Mountains, various hot springs, the Animas River, Mesa Verde National Park and the town of Ouray, which is known as the Switzerland of America and the Outdoor Recreation Capital of Colorado. While Denver's beer scene gets plenty of buzz, there are a lot of local beers to explore after a day of adventure in this region of the state.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO