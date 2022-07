Next week the San Francisco Board of Supervisors could approve a new law allowing restaurants to pay higher delivery fees to apps like DoorDash and Grubhub in exchange for better visibility and more promotion. The legislation would essentially codify a loophole to the city’s first-of-its-kind permanent 15 percent cap on the fees restaurants pay to third-party delivery companies; it would allow restaurant owners to opt out of the cap, paying 25 or 30 percent delivery fees in exchange for benefits like their businesses coming up faster in searches, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO