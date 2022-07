LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington assisted living facility is on the verge of shutting down, leaving a dozen people with no place to go. The Messner Home is off Versailles Road and has been around for decades. The owners said 23 people are in care there, and now some of them are scrambling to find a new place to call home before time runs out.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO