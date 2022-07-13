ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Cat missing for 3 weeks inside a Boston airport has been found safe, reuniting with family

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ubfqq_0gedkmW200

BOSTON — A cat missing for three weeks inside a Boston airport has been found safe and soon will be reunited with her family.

According to WFXT, a cat named Rowdy was found Wednesday morning after being missing for about three weeks inside Boston’s Logan Airport.

Massport told WFXT that the cat escaped from her kennel June 24 after arriving on a Lufthansa flight. Staff at the airport set up cameras around Terminal E where Rowdy was spotted in hopes of locating her.

WFXT said that on Wednesday, Rowdy “allowed herself to be caught. Currently, Rowdy is with the Animal Rescue League of Boston while she waits to be reunited with her family.

According to WFXT, Rowdy’s parents are currently in Florida and are working on getting her back home.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Cole, Carpenter send Yanks over Red Sox 13-2; Sale hurt

NEW YORK — (AP) — Gerrit Cole hardly believes he's solved pitching to Rafael Devers. At least he doesn't have to worry about quieting teammate Matt Carpenter's bat. The rest of the Yankees are satisfied with concluding a memorable first half with two decisive wins over their longtime rival following their worst slump of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
100K+
Followers
111K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy