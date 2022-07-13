New cell tower proposed in Estero

Image of prospective Naples Great Wolf Lodge.Great Wolf Lodge - Public Domain - Press Release. Collier County is one step closer to its latest tourist attraction as construction began on the upcoming Great Wolf Lodge facility in East Naples on July 14th. The project, when complete, is anticipated to cost a quarter billion dollars and include a trademark water park in addition to a 500-suite hotel on premises. The park will be located not far from another recent addition to Collier's leisure and tourism industry - the Paradise Sports Complex.

