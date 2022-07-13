ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Trump Force One’ Gets Awesome New Paint Job in Lake Charles, Louisiana

By JayCee
 4 days ago
Former US President Donald J. Trump's airplane got a new paint job in Louisiana and the time-lapse video is pretty awesome.

The former president posted the video to social media this week, and it shows the work and detail that goes into painting something that huge.

Comments on the video, as one can imagine, are fairly polarized.

President Trump Meets With First Responders And Civilians Involved In Route 91 Harvest Festival Mass Shooting

Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Former President Trump calls the jet "everybody's favorite airplane", and appears to be very satisfied with the new paint job.

The 757, tail number N757AF, got its start in 1991 as it rolled off of the assembly line at Boeing's Renton Manufacturing Facility in Washington. It was then put into service by Denmark's Sterling Airlines, according to Wikipedia.

Then it was sold to an airline in Mexico in 1993, where it operated under a low-cost airline, TAESA (Transportes Aéreos Ejecutivos S.A.), based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Wikipedia says that the 757 began its life as a corporate jet in 1995 before it was purchased by one of Donald Trump's shell companies in 2011.

After the 2016 election, when then-President Trump had access to the real Air Force One, N757AF was mothballed at an airport in New York. In 2019, it was prepped to become airworthy and flown to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to get its new 'do!

That Lake Charles, Louisiana company is now getting accolades from the former president for getting the Boeing 757 repainted.

According to its website, Landlocked Aviation Services, an aviation refinishing specialty company, is proud of the job it did on the aircraft.

via Landlocked Aviation

The video, posted to Youtube last week, begins with employees guiding the airplane to the hangar to prepare it for its new look.

via Youtube

The crew then hand-washes the huge 757 to prep it for painting.

via Youtube

The whole jet is then sprayed with a solution that helps break up the old paint, and then it is wrapped in plastic.

via Youtube

Supplies are trucked in on an 18-wheeler to get ready for painting - look at all of that paint!

via Youtube

Then, after parts of the aircraft are taped up, the painting begins.

First, primer paint is applied. Then, the REAL painting begins.

In the next photo, a portion of the fuselage gets the bright red treatment.

via Youtube

This guy is standing on the wing of the 757, applying a white coat of paint.

via Youtube

Time to start revealing the logos - first, the Trump logo, changed to gold from a silver/grey.

via Youtube

Then comes Old Glory.

via Youtube

As the video nears its end, the camera pans across the newly painted N757AF, Trump Force One!.

The camera is set up just beyond the tip of one of the wings and slowly turns to give us a nice view of the newly painted corporate jet!

via Youtube

Former President Trump took to his Truth Social website to commend the company for the work done on "everybody's favorite plane".

The former president reminded us that this was the plane he used when he successfully campaigned during the 2016 election cycle.

And, he gives a big shout-out to the "Great State of Louisiana" as being the place where the jet was updated.

via Truth Social

The video ends with a statement on Landlocked Aviation's position on the 2024 election: they are TRUMP 100%.

via Youtube

Here's the video of the job done on former President Trump's 757 at Landlocked Aviation Services in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

trump's jailer
4d ago

still talking about his only win for public office. that dude has such ego problems that his entire focus is that. I.cant imagine Bush, Clinton, Obama or Biden talking incessantly about themselves like trump does. what a wounded person he must be. it's really quite sad to observe.

10
Shelly Cummings
3d ago

You got that right HE IS THE ONLY ONE THAT REALLY IS STILL TRYING TO STAY IN THE MEDIA WOW I CANT BELIEVE THIS THE ONLY PRESIDENT IN HISTORY YES VERY VERY SAD

