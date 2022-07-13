ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Fish and Wildlife approves changes for redfish in state waters

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved changes for redfish regulations in state waters following a final rule hearing in July. The regulation changes, which go into effect Sept. 1, will:. Establish nine redfish management regions. Prohibit captain...

www.baynews9.com

wqcs.org

USACE: Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

Florida - July 13, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The Corps makes adjustments to help manage lake levels with consideration to factors including current conditions and protected species. The South Florida Water Management District continues closely monitoring algal activity,...
FLORIDA STATE
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Fish Company Named Among 15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Florida

FLAGLER BEACH – Flagler Fish Company, located just south of Moody Blvd in Flagler Beach, has been named one of the 15 best seafood restaurants in the state of Florida. Trips to Discover, the publication which gave it the honor, is an online travel magazine which claims monthly readership of over 1.6 million people.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Florida Forest Service Now Accepting Applications for Carbon Sequestration Program

(FDACS/Tallahassee, FL/July 15, 2022) — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Forest Service announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program, a state-funded grant aimed at establishing and protecting robust forest lands in Florida by providing incentive payments to landowners. Applications will be accepted through August 12, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Port of Pensacola shares in Florida port resurgence

Cargo handled through Florida seaports was up at least 75% last year, compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Florida Ports Council. The 2021-2022 Seaport Mission Plan reflects an industry which is rebounding from the pandemic’s impact. Waterborne cargo in Florida jumped from 112 million tons in 2019, to 195 million tons in ‘21.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida Dept. of Agriculture suspends Sam’s Club gas station for law violation

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Agriculture shut down all gas pumps at the Fort Walton Beach Sam’s Club Wednesday, July 14. The Department of Agriculture said the store was unlawfully selling substandard gas based on petroleum fuel standards. Reg tags hang on all the gas pumps explaining the law violation. […]
wgac.com

County Commissioner in Florida Pulled Over Again

I’ve done my best to warn the world. I really did. A Florida County Commissioner gets pulled over for a second time for speeding. Joe Mullins, Flagler County Commission Chairman, was caught going 92 mph in his red Ferrari. A highway patrol officer pulled him over on Interstate 95. When trying to explain the details of the citation, Mullins interrupts the officer, saying, “I run the county so I know how that works.” Read more on the story here.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida seeks to curb problem of abandoned boats

- Owners of boats at risk of becoming derelict would be able to rid themselves of the vessels at no cost under a state program. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Thursday advanced rule changes for the "Vessel Turn-In Program," which is intended to help speed the removal of privately owned boats that have been abandoned, wrecked, junked, or substantially dismantled in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Citizens dropping South Florida residents because their home's replacement value exceeds cap

MIAMI – Insurance costs have skyrocketed across the state. As home values increase, it's becoming harder to get insurance from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance."Insurance is probably the biggest issue we see on the forefront in Florida and that's why we had a special session on property insurance this pass years," said State Rep. Chip LaMarca.But, during that special session, lawmakers failed to address a major concern impacting thousands of homeowners being priced out of getting coverage by Citizens, which is a last resort for many property owners."This is actually an issue I tried to include in the bill last...
sflcn.com

Benefits of Having an LLC in Florida in 2022

The reasons why entrepreneurs set up LLCs in Florida have to do not only with excellent weather conditions of the state and the advantages of this entity type but also with the possibilities of Florida itself. This subject is worth exploring in more detail if you plan to start your business in this state.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

