Economy

North Carolina Tops CNBC’S List Of Best States For Business

By Melanie Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC just released their 2022 List of The Best States For Business and North Carolina came in at number one! Over the years we have been a staple in the top 10 and even finished 2nd last year. This year however North Carolina was able to take the business crown. It’s...

Fox 46 Charlotte

States sending the most people to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) – The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
North Carolina Ranks Top 10 As The Best State For Sustainable Properties

Hey, good news North Carolina! This time around we make the top 10. And for a good thing! North Carolina ranks in the top 10 of the best state for sustainable properties. Essentially that means that we have one of the largest numbers of eco-friendly properties available to travelers. The data comes from Booking.com.
One Of 10 Best Waterparks In The US Is A Short Drive From North Carolina

USA Today recently released the winners of their 10 Best Campaigns. And one of the categories was the best outdoor waterpark. USA Today’s readers voted on what they consider the 10 best waterparks in the US. And while none of the North Carolina water parks made the list, one is just a short drive away! North Carolina does have some great waterparks including Carolina Harbor, Wet N’ Wild Emerald Point, and Great Wolf Lodge. But if you’re willing to drive maybe check out some of the ones on this list!
10 Best Freshwater Fishing Destinations in NC

caro.news

NC’s Budget – What’s in it for you?

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state budget into law this week, marking the second year in a row that he’s accepted the Republican’s comprehensive state spending plan after vetoing budget bills in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The budget alters the second year of the two-year budget bill Cooper signed last November. It also lifts the state of emergency in place since the coronavirus pandemic reached North Carolina in March 2020. Cooper’s office said the budget includes changes to “ensure flexibility” for the Department of Health and Human Services to respond to the pandemic and so the emergency order will lift on August 15.
WCNC

Gas prices are finally falling. Here's how low they could go

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers are finally catching a break at the pump as gas prices continue to fall from record highs across North Carolina and South Carolina. Some drivers have reported seeing prices at or below $4 a gallon, which is a big drop from where they were just a few weeks ago in many parts of the region. Experts say those gas prices will continue to drop, depending on a few factors. How long can we expect prices to fall and just how low will they get?
WDCG G105

This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Drink

From "cokes" in the South and "pop" in the North to regional drinks like Cheerwine and Faygo, sodas and other drinks vary in popularity based on whatever state you are in. Using data from Google Trends, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most popular drink in each state. From the southern staple of sweet tea to the countless flavors of fizzy sodas, the most searched for drinks around the country run the gamut. According to the site:
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Bear sightings on the rise in western NC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the time of year where bear sightings are more common - and police in western North Carolina are sharing tips for people who may have bears regularly on their property. Waynesville Police Department said to avoid bears in your area, secure your garbage...
Do you have unclaimed cash? Record $105M in NCCash claims paid

The Unclaimed Property Division (UPD) of the Department of State Treasurer (DST) announced this week that it had paid 178,857 claims amounting to more than $105 million during the 2022 fiscal year. UPD is part of DST led by State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA. Both the number of claims paid, and the total amount claimed, represent a historical record for UPD.
Veronica Charnell Media

Does North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Need to Modify The State Tenant and Landlord Law?

Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move. Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.
These 4 NC restaurants rank among nation’s best places for outdoor dining. Here’s why

North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s “best restaurants for outdoor dining,” a new report finds. With views ranging from mountains to the water, it might not be a surprise that four places in the state were recognized as having top al fresco dining experiences. The eateries earning nods from the restaurant reservation website OpenTable:
Drought, flooding and high temps are growing climate threats to central N.C., reports find

With triple-digit heat, droughts and slow-moving hurricanes that dump rain measured in feet, not inches, the people of North Carolina are not strangers to climate extremes. But central North Carolina faces growing risks from climate disasters, according to new draft reports. The pair of draft reports released this week detail...
10 Amazing Airbnbs along the North Carolina Coast

Favorite these incredible beach rentals to make the best out of your summer vacay with family, friends or solo. We’re halfway through July — have you hit the beach yet? If not, it’s time to pack up the car and head to the nearest shore to soak up the sun. Lucky for us, North Carolina offers tons of ways to experience the beach, from the quiet preserves of Bald Head Island to the bustling boardwalk at Carolina Beach. Whatever your vacation style — and whether you’re bringing along a partner or a whole minivan-full of family — bookmark one of these memorable rentals for an amazing trip to the Carolina coast.
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF JACKSON BEFORE CLERK 22 SP 45 NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF JACKSON BEFORE CLERK 22 SP 45 NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE In the Matter of Foreclosure Of Claim of Lien filed against Gregory Parker and Rita Parker, under Power of Sale NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, and Reservation of Easements for Garnet Ridge Preserve and recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina, in Book 2314, Page 888, as amended and pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. §§45-21.16 and because of default in the payment of association assessments, the undersigned Trustee, Dorinda Watford shall on Tuesday, July 27, 2022, 3:00 p.m., at the Jackson County Justice and Administration Building, offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property: BEING ALL of Lot 12, Garnet Ridge Preserve, as shown on a plat thereof recorded in Plat Cabinet 13, Slide 786, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. AND BEING a portion of the same lands as described in that certain deed recorded in Book 1896, Page 838, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. SUBJECT TO that certain Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, and Reservation of Easements for Garnet Ridge Preserve recorded in Book 2314, Page 888, Jackson County Registry, as amended. The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinabove described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder and that the undersigned may require the successful bidder at the sale to immediately deposit cash not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00). The real property hereinabove described will be sold subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, restrictions and easements of record, tax liens and assessments. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "AS IS WHERE IS." There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days' written notice to the landlord. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. The sale will be held open for ten days for upset bids as by law required. The record titleholder to said property, ten (10) days prior to posting of this Notice is Gregory Parker and Rita Parker. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EXCEPT IN THE INSTANCE OF BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION. IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OF HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF THE BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY. This the 30th day of June, 2022. Dorinda Watford, Trustee 43 Foxden Drive, #203 Fletcher, NC 28732 (828) 216-2276 19-20e.
Visit A NC Waterfall This Summer. Here are 25 We Recommend.

You could visit a NC Waterfall every weekend for over a year without repeating your trip, since there are about 250 Waterfalls in Transylvania County and the Brevard area alone. They don’t call it the “Land of the Waterfalls” for nothin’. You can drive, hike or...
