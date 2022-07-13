ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultonborough, NH

Dennis A. Carrigg, 74

laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOULTONBOROUGH — Dennis A. Carrigg, 74, a longtime resident of Dracut, MA, and Moultonborough, passed away on July 11, 2022 at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia. He was the brother of the late John J. Carrigg and his wife, the late Patricia A. Carrigg....

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Wayland K. Harris, 90

THORNTON — Wayland K. Harris, "Ken," died at his home in Thornton on July 12, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born in Peterborough in 1932, the son of Vernon S. and Dorothy (Nichols) Harris. His formative years were spent growing up in Peterborough. His secondary education was achieved at Fryeburg Academy, Fryeburg, ME, where, according to Ken, he spent four of the best years of his life. Upon graduation Ken served his country in the U.S. Army Artillery during the years of the Korean War. Upon discharge, he enrolled at the Rochester Institute of Technology, School for American Craftsmen, studying furniture design and construction.
THORNTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Timothy Haddock Sr., 31

BOSCAWEN — Timothy Haddock Sr., 31, of Boscawen, lost his battle with addiction and depression and earned his wings to fly home for his next journey on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Timothy was born June 22, 1991 in Laconia, to David Haddock Sr. of Northfield and Helga Taylor of...
BOSCAWEN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Linda L. Place, 70

GILMANTON — Linda Lee Place, 70, of Meadow Pond Road, passed away after battling Parkinson’s Disease for many years, on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Franklin. Linda was born on December 1, 1951 in Laconia, the daughter of Leon and Lorraine (Lacroix) Ellsworth. She enjoyed...
GILMANTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New pastor appointed at Moultonborough United Methodist Church

MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonboro United Methodist Church appointed their new pastor, Rev. Timothy Wilcox on July 1. The joys of his ministry include designing and leading worship, teaching the Bible and the ways of our faith and walking with people in their faith journeys. Across the region he has also been involved with the ministries of Camp Mechuwana and the Walk to Emmaus. Born in Wisconsin, Rev. Tim spent most of his childhood in Iowa. He is a graduate of Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and of Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. Rev. Tim has been serving in a variety of ministry positions over the past 28 years, including nearly 23 years in pastoral ministry through appointments in Britain, Vermont and Maine.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moultonborough, NH
City
Lowell, MA
City
Arlington, MA
City
Manchester, NH
City
Dracut, MA
Laconia, NH
Obituaries
State
Nevada State
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Weare, NH
City
Laconia, NH
mma.org

Highly regarded manager Wayne Marquis passes

Wayne Marquis, a longtime Danvers public servant who set the “gold standard” for municipal management and dedicated his time to both the MMA and MIIA, died on June 8 at age 69 after a battle with cancer. Marquis had served as the town manager in Danvers from 1979...
DANVERS, MA
Boston Globe

27 places to get a delicious frappe

Boston.com readers shared the best places to enjoy the blended drink. A frappe is a quintessentially New England thing, or at least the name is. What is known to the rest of the country as a milkshake, a thick, creamy frappe is sure to brighten your day. We asked Boston.com...
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Claremont youth drop-in center is a model for Laconia

CLAREMONT — In a world dimmed by dead ends and dying hope, the Claremont Learning Partnership shines like a beacon. The only hint of what waits in a clapboard building at the corner of Main Street and Elm is an outdoor deck brimming with toys and giggles, where at-risk little ones play.
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The rebirth of Pepperrell Cove

Thursday, July 21st — Tonight, Pepperrell Cove in Kittery is undergoing a renaissance. In the early 1800's the Frisbee family opened up a market, and after many years, a group of Seacoast folks opened up a new market and restaurant while paying tribute to the history of the area.
KITTERY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Meredith
laconiadailysun.com

An idyllic lifestyle — Island living on Lake Winnipesaukee

I've recently updated everyone on the real estate activity for residential, commercial, and waterfront homes here in the Lakes Region. I guess I skipped a beat… just a little offshore of Lake Winnipesaukee's 72 square miles of water area is 258 unique islands. Six of the islands are connected to the mainland by bridges, including Governors Island, Lon Island, Black Cat Island, Christmas Island, Oak Island, and Worcester Island. The reaming 252 come in all shapes and sizes.
REAL ESTATE
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Harley-Davidson raffling off 2022 Street Bob for charity

LACONIA — Community Challenge Team Laconia-Harley Davidson will be raffling off a 2022 Harley Davidson Street Bob in Fastback Blue at this year’s 5th annual Laconia Biketemberfest, with net proceeds going to support the Greater Lakes Region Charitable Fund for Children. “In true Laconia Harley-Davidson fashion we had...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Mike MacFadzen: Bringing integrity back to the office of sheriff

My name is Michael MacFadzen, candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. I started my career as a Laconia Police officer and finished as a sergeant with New Hampshire State Police. Currently the director of the Belknap County Restorative Justice Program, I’m a lifelong Reagan Conservative Republican believing in small, efficient, and effective government.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebentmusket.com

Boston Globe: Robert Kraft in talks with Everett Mayor over possible stadium site

The Boston Globe dropped an article on Friday night that will surely intrigue New England Revolution fans. Matt Stout and Andrea Estes wrote that the Massachusetts House passed legislation on Thursday that could clear the way for Robert Kraft to build a soccer stadium for the Revolution on a waterfront property steps from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford-Laconia church volunteers are grilling lunch at Isaiah 61

LACONIA — This summer, First United Methodist Church of Gilford-Laconia is sponsoring a free lunch at Isaiah 61 Café every second Tuesday of the month. FUMC volunteers work the grill for lunch throughout summer with church members providing side dishes. The grilled lunches will continue through August. FUMC, Gilford-Laconia, has been active with Isaiah 61 Café for more than two years.
LACONIA, NH
WCVB

Fourth Massachusetts town affected by white supremacist literature, police say

DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
DANVERS, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Rich Bergeron: A recent experience with jury selection in Belknap County

I recently had the opportunity to observe how Belknap Superior Court conducts the jury selection process. I was "lucky" enough to have my name called twice. The first was a civil case. The judge asks questions that might disqualify you as a juror if you answer yes to any of them. I had to answer a big yes since I personally investigated Attorney Paul Fitzgerald, who represented the plaintiff in the case. I investigated Fitzgerald because former Judge James D. O'Neill III (recently retired) and Fitzgerald are very close friends who grew up living right across the street from each other on Old North Main Street in Laconia. This was a fact they each had an obligation to disclose in every case Fitzgerald and O'Neill worked together. This paper covered the Governor's Island case involving Richard Homsi very closely. Fitzgerald represented Governor's Island against Homsi, and Judge O'Neill filed multiple adverse rulings against Homsi in the case, including a massive judgment against Homsi filed on O'Neill's final day on the bench. When I spoke to Judge Elizabeth Leonard about my jury duty conflict I simply stated, "I personally investigated Paul Fitzgerald for his failure to disclose his personal relationship with Judge O'Neill in a prior case." I then looked to my right where Fitzgerald himself was standing, and he would not make eye contact with me at all. He further made no attempt to deny the allegation. In fact, he was literally speechless, just as he has been in the wake of multiple phone calls to his office inquiring about his friendship with O'Neill. Fitzgerald and O'Neill appear to be "untouchable" in the local justice system. I have alerted all the appropriate authorities of their collusion, but I am aware of no action being taken to hold either accountable.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy