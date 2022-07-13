ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Denise Richards Reveals If Her 3 Daughters Plan To Pursue An Acting Career Like Their Parents

By Ali Stagnitta
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGkXP_0gedR6BU00
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Denise Richards has been in the movie industry since the ’90s, making waves as Bond girl Christmas Jones, grabbing everyones attention in Wild Things and continues to do just that with every role she takes, including her latest film, Love Accidentally. While she’s maintained an incredible career, the star has also balanced that with raising her three gorgeous daughters — Sami, 18; Lola, 17; and Eloise, 11. While speaking to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, Denise revealed if any of her girls would follow in her footsteps and pursue an acting career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dP0MB_0gedR6BU00
Denise Richards & her three daughters: Sami, Lola and Eloise. (SplashNews.com)

“I think I want them to do what they want to do,” she said of Sami, Lola and Eloise’s future careers. “I’m never going to say, ‘Oh, you want to be an actor…maybe go look into something else,’ because I would not have wanted my parents to say that to me. So, if any of our children want to pursue something in acting or performing or whatever, I would support them.”

The RHOBH star added that one of her girls “prefers being on the other side of the camera and is interested in directing and photography, while another daughter is interested in acting.” While she didn’t specify which of her three caught the acting bug, her daughter Sami, 18, does seem to be made for the big screen as she’s models on her social media and new OnlyFans account!

In her latest film role, Denise plays the boss of characters Alexa (Brenda Song) and Jason (Aaron O’Connell), who are competing for the same promotion. “They have a bit of a love/hate relationship and a competitiveness with one another,” she explained. “They accidentally text each other, unknowingly, and what I love about the story is that they’re able to really form a relationship over text, without any preconceived idea of who they are, and without any judgment. It’s just truly, them going back and forth, virtually. I think it’s a wonderful story.”

When it comes to her thriving 30-plus year acting career, Denise took a moment to share her gratitude for the success she’s found within the industry. “I don’t know what the secret is, but I have to say that I am so beyond grateful that I have had the career that I’ve had and that I continue to work. I really, truly am very humbled by that,” she told HL. “My advice to anyone is just to continue following your passion and your dreams. You’re going to get a lot of ‘No’s, and that’s okay.”

Denise explained that when she was “starting out, and even now” she would “get rejected all the time,” adding, “it’s hard to read negative stuff on social media, but just block out the noise.” “For all the rejections, I got the one job that said ‘Yes,’ and that just makes it so worth it. So, I think it’s truly someone’s passion, just continue following your passion and your dreams,” she advised.

Denise’s new movie Love Accidentally premieres on Amazon Freevee on July 15th. Be sure to tune in!

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Song
Person
Aaron O'connell
Person
Denise Richards
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Declared Her Name Would Be ‘Jennifer Affleck’ In 2004 Before Legal Change: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is now legally Jennifer Affleck! The singer and actress, 52, took the name of her new husband Ben Affleck per a Nevada marriage license filed on Saturday, July 16 — and the new surname is exactly what she planned to do in 2003 during their initial engagement. Jennifer made the comment during an hour-long special she filmed with Ben at their rental home in the Deep Cove neighborhood of Vancouver to former Access Hollywood host Pat O’Brien.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Rhobh
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
In Style

TBT: Bradley Cooper Said Renée Zellweger Was the Reason He "Loved Coming to Work" Every Day

Who: Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning artist Bradley Cooper, 47, and two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, 53. How They Met: Cooper and Zellweger met while filming the supernatural thriller Case 39 in 2006. The movie didn't come out until three years later — shortly after Cooper's breakout success from The Hangover. Presumably the pair reconnected while making the press rounds, and began dating during Cooper's come-up.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Jessica Simpson Faces Mom-Shaming for New Photos of Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson, unfortunately, is facing off against the mom-shamers. Life & Style reported that after Simpson posted photos of her 3-year-old daughter Birdie using a pacifier, some took her to task on social media. However, others in the comments section soon came to her defense. The photos in question came...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy