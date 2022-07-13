ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Zombies 3’ Cast Tease ‘Epic’ Musical Numbers & The History-Making Aliens

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

The wait is almost over! Everyone’s returning to Seabrook for Zombies 3, which debuts exclusively on Disney+ on July 15. Zed and Addison have made it to senior year, and things are better than ever. However, their lives are turned upside down when Aliens arrive and decide to stick around. The film welcomes Matt Cornett, Terry Hu, and Kyra Tantao to the world of Zombies 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5NC8_0gedOXDt00
Matt Cornett, Terry Hu, and Kyra Tantao in ‘Zombies 3.’ (Disney)

HollywoodLife got the chance to speak EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about all things Zombies 3. Matt stars as A-spen, one of the aliens. The role is a departure from EJ in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Matt even called the role of A-lan a “super fun challenge” for him.

“Obviously, I love playing EJ. He’s a second part of me now, but it was so much fun trying to figure out A-lan and figure out this alien world and doing it with these two [Terry and Kyra],” Matt told HollywoodLife. “Before we started filming the movie, when we were all in quarantine, we all got on a FaceTime call or a Zoom call, one of the two, I don’t remember. We sat down and we just kind of talked about, okay, how are we going to create these aliens? Because while we did have conversations with Paul, the director, we also had to within ourselves kind of figure out how are we going to play certain things? What are the specific moments? Where did we come from? What are our reasons behind so many different things? Because something about the aliens is they are very like-minded, and they’re all supposed to think alike and be perfectly in unison. Figuring that out was really hard, especially coming from playing EJ, who is just very similar to me, just a high school dude who is a sports guy and theater guy, and then going to playing an alien was very different.”

Terry plays A-spen, another one of the aliens. Terry is also making history as Disney’s first leading non-binary star. The actor opened up about how much this role means to them.

“I keep talking about how, on a personal level, I’m super grateful to be part of this,” Terry said. “It’s really exciting. I love the movie. I’m so excited for it. But some of the grandness of it doesn’t come until the fans start reaching out. I read the fan messages, and they’re like, ‘This means so much to me… Oh, my God, I could never have imagined this.’ And I’m like, wow, this is really big. It’s a huge honor, huge privilege. It feels really, really surreal. I really, really love that the movie doesn’t center around A-spen’s queer or non-binary identity. They just happen to be. It’s very kind of subtle, but I think in that way so powerful and so normalized. You get to just see them exist, and that is such a beautiful thing and to find joy and love and all that. So, I’m super, super excited, and very honored.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRzz3_0gedOXDt00
Ariel Martin, Chandler Kinney, and Pearce Joza in ‘Zombies 3.’ (Disney)

The aliens don’t get the warmest reception at first when they arrive in Seabrook. The werewolves are understandably a little hesitant about trusting the Aliens. “He’s a little bit wary of the aliens,” Pearce Joza said about Wyatt. “I think the rest of the werewolves are as well. Chandler [Kinney] was talking earlier about how we don’t want them to steal our moonstone. That’s a very hot topic for us. We just want to make sure that we protect our pack, especially with this new threat coming in. Our pack is now bigger. We have the entirety of Seabrook as a part of our family now and we want to protect that.”

When it comes to the Zombies movies, the music has always been top-tier. Trevor Tordjman admitted that Zombies 3 starts “with a song that you’ve never seen on a Zombies franchise before. I can tease that it’s just generally much bigger, and there’s these crazy VFX. Even the style of song hasn’t existed in the Zombies franchise before, so that is definitely something to look forward to.”

Chandler revealed that she is a huge fan of the “Come On Out” musical number, which is the big werewolf number in Zombies 3. “It is epic. It has this really cool bass to it. It is so catchy. It gets stuck in my head all the time, and it’s definitely a song that when you hear it you want to get up and you want to dance. The dance number itself is huge,” Chandler told HollywoodLife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bxGJ_0gedOXDt00
Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly in ‘Zombies 3.’ (Disney)

Ariel Martin pointed out that the aliens, zombies, and werewolves all have “such distinct dancing styles. So like doing ‘Alien Invasion,’ for example, we almost had to adapt to the alien style of dance, which is more linear lines. We had to be very specific about even where our fingers would go. Whereas the werewolves are more used to these larger-than-life, over-the-top moves, and then zombies have their own way of dancing, there’s the cheerleading. Like Pearce was saying, the choreographers really brought that out from each of us and made these styles so specific and distinct.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Sings ‘Different Version’ Of ‘Baby One More Time’ In New Video

Britney Spears treated her millions of followers to an a cappella version of one of her biggest hits! The pop star, 40, sang the iconic lyrics to 1998’s “…Baby One More Time” in a video posted (then deleted and re-posted) to her Instagram page on Friday, July 15. Britney proved she’s still got the singing chops as a more mature, raspy voice belted out the lines with no backing or track — just her own vocal chops. In a lengthy post, the Kentwood native revealed that she’s wished to record a “different version” of the tune for 14 years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Surf Curse Pay Homage To Rock Legends Dinosaur Jr. With Their Spooky Fun ‘TVI’ Video

Lo-fi meets hi-jinx in the new video from your favorite band, Surf Curse. In “TVI,” the group – original members Nick Rattigan (lead vocals, drums) and Jacob Rubeck (guitar), and new members Noah Kohll and Henry Dillon – explore what appears to be an abandoned mansion. With flashlights lit and curiosity in their eyes, the gang goes exploring, only to find the manor full of a Spirit Halloween’s worth of ghouls, fiends, and creeps. Werewolves, vampires, mummies, and random gill-creature all wreak havoc while the green-screened band plays their energetic and undeniably catchy new single.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

‘Zombies 3’s Terry Hu Is ‘Honored’ To Be Making History As Disney’s First Leading Non-Binary Star

Terry Hu feels “really grateful” for their groundbreaking role as Disney’s first leading non-binary character in the new musical Zombies 3. The 26-year-old actor, who plays alien A-Spen, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained why they feel “honored” to be making history in the third and final installment of the original movie series which is being released on July 15th on Disney+.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cornett
Person
Trevor Tordjman
Person
Terry Hu
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Declared Her Name Would Be ‘Jennifer Affleck’ In 2004 Before Legal Change: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is now legally Jennifer Affleck! The singer and actress, 52, took the name of her new husband Ben Affleck per a Nevada marriage license filed on Saturday, July 16 — and the new surname is exactly what she planned to do in 2003 during their initial engagement. Jennifer made the comment during an hour-long special she filmed with Ben at their rental home in the Deep Cove neighborhood of Vancouver to former Access Hollywood host Pat O’Brien.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett

Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands As She Sports Denim Shorts In London: Photos

Taylor Swift is currently visiting her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in London, and new photos from July 14 show the happy couple holding hands and having a deep conversation over cups of coffee. Joe is currently starring in BBC drama Conversations With Friends, and she’s been busy re-recording her first few albums, but they both took time out of their busy schedules to go on an afternoon date in the English capital.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#The Zombies#Aliens
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp Reunites With Attorney Camille Vasquez & Seemingly Hugs Her Boyfriend In Video

Johnny Depp had a special visitor during his last European tour stop: attorney Camille Vasquez, who helped him defeat his ex-wife Amber Heard in their highly publicized and contentious defamation lawsuit trial against each other. In video originally obtained and shared by Haley Toumaian, who runs the Instagram account @robandhaley, the 59-year-old Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star appeared to be in high spirits as he smiled and laughed with Camille, 38, who looked gorgeous in high-waisted flare jeans and a brown camisole top. The end of the video showed Johnny hugging Camille’s boyfriend, 38-year-old British businessman Edward Owen. The meet-and-greet took place after Johnny’s Prague show, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy In Sweet Kylie Baby Ad: Watch

Kylie Jenner posted another brief glimpse at her son, now 5 months old. The reality star, 25, was promoting her new Kylie Baby Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek stick as she tried the products out on her baby boy and daughter Stormi, 4, in the video shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 14. Partly through the clip, a long-nailed Kylie is seen squeezing out some soothing balm before applying it to her son’s legs and bare feet!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Clears Up Engagement Rumors & Reveals If He’s Really Getting Married

(UPDATE: 7/15/22 AT 7:50 P.M. ET): After sparking engagement rumors via a post to Instagram meant to promote his new song, “Eyes Closed”, Nick Cannon has confirmed that he did not actually get engaged. “I love the idea of marriage, especially the ceremony, the proposing, the idea of just falling in love,” he said on Entertainment Tonight as he co-hosted the show with Nischelle Turner from Baha Mar in the Bahamas. “Who cares what the rest of the world thinks? You never know.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Tristian Thompson Expecting A Boy Via Surrogate: Report

It’s a boy! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s new baby on the way will reportedly be a boy, according to Page Six. An insider close to the former couple revealed to the outlet that Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, are excited for their son to arrive. “Khloe has always wanted a little brother for [their daughter] True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” the source told the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Romantic Embrace As They Flaunt Their Private Jets: Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have some options when it comes to flying: the couple own not one, but two private jets. The cosmetics mogul, 25, showed off the planes as she embraced her rapper boyfriend, 31, on a tarmac in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, July 15. Their oldest child Stormi Webster, 4, was also in on the hug, rocking a cute summer dress. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” Kylie cheekily wrote in the caption along with the black-and-white picture.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Beams With Pride Walking Daughter Hayley, 36, Down The Aisle: Photos

Here comes the bride! Jeff Bridges looked so happy as he walked his daughter Hayley down the aisle at her wedding to Justin Shane. While the ceremony took place in August 2021, photos of the event, including plenty of the 72-year-old actor, were just published in Brides magazine on Friday, July 15. Jeff was clearly over the moon to escort Hayley, 36, down the aisle, as they smiled at their loved ones.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s New Romance Isn’t A ‘Priority’ As She Preps For 2nd Baby With Tristan Thompson

There have been several huge developments in Khloe Kardashian‘s life lately. First, in late June, the 38-year-old Good American founder was reported to be dating a mystery man that she met through sister Kim Kardashian, which HollywoodLife confirmed via several sources. Then, it was confirmed on July 13 that she is expecting a baby via surrogate with her former partner and daughter to 4-year-old True Thompson, Tristan Thompson. While fans were elated to see Khloe getting back into the dating world following her very tumultuous relationship with the 31-year-old NBA star — which involved two cheating scandals on Tristan’s part — Khloe is not focused on that aspect of her life as she gets ready to welcome her second child, according to sources close to the Kardashian family.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Floral Crop Top & Matching Skirt Shooting D&G Campaign In Italy: Photos

Katy Perry joined a long list of celebrities vacationing in Italy this summer — but the pop star put in some hours on the job as well while visiting the gorgeous country. The “Fireworks” singer, 37, was spotted shooting a campaign for famed fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in Capri on Saturday, July 16. Rocking a gorgeous floral bralette and matching skirt, Katy posed for her life on the bow of an iconic wooden Riva boat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Constance Wu Says She Almost Ended Her Life After ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Backlash: ‘I Was Afraid’

Constance Wu revealed she “almost lost” her life due to social media. The actress, 40, made the emotional comment in a lengthy post marking her return to social media after a several years long absence on Thursday, July 14. Wu deleted her Twitter account following a 2019 controversy pertaining to a series of posts about her ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lea Michele Seen In 1st Photo Since She Landed Her Dream Role In ‘Funny Girl’ On Broadway

Lea Michele stepped out for the first time in New York City, since it was announced that she’d be joining the cast of Funny Girl on Broadway. The 35-year-old actress was seen talking on her phone and looking for a face mask while catching a ride on Thursday, July 14. Lea looked like she was having a pleasant chat, as she stepped into the car in Tribeca.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kate Bosworth Files For Divorce From Michael Polish Amid Romance With Justin Long

Kate Bosworth has officially filed for divorce from her husband, director Michael Polish, after 8 years, according to documents obtained on July 15 by The Blast. The outlet reported Friday that the Before I Wake star, 39, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their now pending divorce. Kate first put the public on notice that she and Michael, 51, were on the outs back in August, when she posted a heartfelt statement via Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy